READING — Overcoming obstacles and a pandemic a year ago, the Reading High golf team is aiming for its usual strong showing this season.
Despite the battles of COVID-19 and not having the chance to participate in a state tournament last year, the Rockets still finished with a favorable 5-3 mark in the league.
With the loss of several key players to graduation, the Rockets will hope to be up for the challenge this fall with mostly a new lineup.
Returning for his 28th season at the helm will be veteran coach Jeff Nelson, who holds a career record of 179-106-6.
Unlike last year, where there limited restrictions on the golf course, which included mask wearing at times as well as no sectional or state tournaments, this year will return to a normal season barring any unusual circumstances.
“It’s great to be back to having a full league schedule as well as the tournament,’’ said Nelson. “Last year was tough because there were a couple of matches that were cancelled due to COVID, but hopefully that won’t be an issue this year. It was tough for the kids not to have a chance to experience the post-season last year, and I’m glad that we’re going to have a full season.”
Senior captain Ryan Goodwin, who had a 5-3 match record a year ago at No. 3, is almost certainly a lock for the No. 1 position this season.
“(Goodwin) is our lone captain this year, and he has a tremendous amount of experience that he brings to the team,’’ said Nelson. “He’s been a great leader on and off the course, and a great mentor for the younger guys on the team.”
Other returning golfers include junior Nate Johnson and sophomore Brandon Vitarisi. Johnson played at No. 6 last year and had a respectable 3-4 match record.
Johnson, the Meadow Brook junior club champion this summer, likely will play at No. 2 and perhaps challenge Goodwin for the top spot. Vitarisi, who went 3-1 as a freshman, getting selected for matches by midseason, looks to play at No. 3.
“The kids have had some very competitive tryout sessions so far, and they’ve shown a tremendous amount of progress from last season,’’ said Nelson. “The team’s attitude is excellent and the players are determined to improve. Our goals are to be competitive and improve with every match, and qualify for the (tournament).”
Newcomers hoping to crack the lineup include seniors Alec Sullivan, Will Flaherty and Zach Micciche followed by sophomore Jack Murray and freshman Luca Picano, brother of last year’s ML co-MVP Anthony Picano.
Sullivan, Flaherty and Micciche are vying for the middle to lower positions while Murray, who could also crack the top four, and Picano, look likely to make the top eight somewhere.
“We have a lot of newcomers to the team, and they’ve looked solid so far in the sessions that we’ve had so far,’’ said Nelson. “It’s really too early to tell who’s going to be where in the varsity lineup. I’m still figuring that out, but we’ll know over the next week or so before our first match of the season.”
While Nelson has experience and depth in Goodwin, Johnson and Vitarisi, the one factor that could be a weakness for the Rockets would be the lack of match experience.
With a full league schedule now in play, the Rockets have a favorable schedule with seven home matches and four on the road. The Rockets usually play very well at Meadow Brook, which is a long course.
The Middlesex League is usually a very competitive golf league. Nelson cites Winchester, who won the Division 2 state title in 2019 and finished undefeated last season, will be the team to beat. Other top teams in the mix include Melrose, Lexington and Belmont.
“Winchester is a perennial power,’’ said Nelson. “Melrose has a lot of guys coming back, and they’ll be very tough as well. Lexington and Belmont have always been tough opponents, and they’ll be right up there with (Winchester).”
The Rockets will open the season on Thursday, Sept. 9 when they get an early test in a match against Winchester at Meadow Brook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.