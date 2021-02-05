The Woburn High boys' hockey team moved two points closer to claiming the Middlesex League Liberty Division title with an impressive, 3-0 shutout of Belmont, Wednesday afternoon at O'Brien Rink.
The Tanners are now 6-0-1 with three games left on the schedule, including a rematch with the Marauders and two games with Winchester.
Woburn leading scorer Jonathan Surrette had a quiet night on the scoresheet, but his lone point, an assist on the second goal, gave the fourth-year senior his 100th point. Surrette became the first Tanner in nine years to eclipse that career milestone.
Also of note was the third consecutive shutout for the Tanners. Senior goalie Ryan Moriarty played the whole game, last night, after playing all but five minutes in each of the first two games in the streak. Backup goalie Jeremy Barreto got into the first two games, late, which were blowout victories over Lexington.
This game was highly-competitive, and Belmont had the edge in shots in the first half, 14-10.
Woburn took a 1-0 lead on the power play at 18:59 of the first. Lance Anderson scored on a wrist shot from the slot, into the left side of the net, after taking a nice pass from Jackson Powers. Mike Arsenault set the play in motion for the second assist.
An unusual tripping major, as the first half came to an end, paved the way for a five-minute Belmont power play to start the second. The Tanners killed off four minutes of it before the Marauders took a penalty to nullify the man advantage for the balance.
Woburn went up 2-0, at 8:11, on a play started by Surrette. Anderson took the pass from Surrette on the right side, skated into the slot, and then passed to an open Powers cutting to the net through the right circle. Powers was alone on goalie Ryan Griffin and put the puck in high on the short side.
The third goal came off a great pass from Aiden Robinson to Ryan Scalesse who deposited a nifty backhander at 13:30. Arsenault also started that play as part of a productive game for the top Tanner defenseman.
Moriarty and Griffin both made great saves at various times in the contest. Moriarty ended up with 25 saves, while Griffin made 20 before giving way to backup Ben Banks, who made two nice back-to-back saves in his few minutes of action.
The rematch will be next Wednesday (4:30 p.m.) at Viglirolo Rink.
