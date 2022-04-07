WOBURN — The Woburn High baseball team got what it wanted out of the season opener — a victory, a quality start from the ace pitcher, and six runs.
Yet, there is still plenty of room for improvement after a 6-0 shutout of Melrose, yesterday at Carroll Field.
Tanners' starter Owen Ackerman pitched five innings of one-hit baseball, and Jackson Powers pitched the last two innings to notch the save.
Woburn took a 2-0 lead with two runs in the third off Red Raiders' starter, Trevor Botto, then batted around in the bottom of the sixth, picking up four additional runs on just two hits and one big error.
"Owen had his stuff, he pitched well," said Tanners' coach Joe Wells. "Powers did a nice job. Their pitcher (Botto) was battling just as much as Owen. We squeaked in a couple runs early on, and then things imploded after that play (Melrose error) at the plate (in the sixth). We just kept battling, playing our own game."
Ackerman was especially sharp in the first three innings, when he faced the minimum nine batters while striking out two per inning on his way to seven strikeouts for the game. Mike Richards drew a leadoff walk in the second, but got picked off second base by Ackerman after stealing the base, one of two pickoffs in the game for the senior right-hander.
Woburn had runners in scoring position in each of the first two innings, but Botto worked effectively out of those two situations. He was not as fortunate when the Tanners had three straight hits to start the third.
Freshman Ryan Lush led off the inning with a line drive single over the shortstop's head, but was easily thrown out trying to stretch the hit into a double.
Mike Chiodo followed with a beautiful bunt single down the third base line. He stole second and scored when Powers sliced a line drive double over the reach of the left fielder for a run batted in. Powers came around to score the second run on a pair of wild pitches.
"I thought we did well running the bases today," said Wells. "Made some basic plays. It's always good to get a win this early in the season."
Ackerman started to miss some pitches in the fourth, walking Malcolm Whitfield and Richards with two outs, but first baseman Connor Welch helped finish out the inning with a nice scoop on an throw from Lush at shortstop for the third out.
Rob Colozzo broke up Ackerman's no-hit bid with a leadoff single up the middle in the top of the fifth, but he was quickly picked off first. With two outs, Ackerman walked Drew Harrington and Dom Lamenter before getting Matt Whelan to ground out to Lush for the third out.
Powers came in from second base to relieve Ackerman to start the sixth inning. He struck out the first two batters he faced before walking Richards and hitting Rowan Smith with a pitch. Colozzo had a good chance to break the shutout but popped out to Lush at shortstop.
Botto remained effective through the fourth and fifth innings, before he was relieved by Whitfield in the top of the sixth after giving up back-to-back singles to Mikey Arsenault and Welch. Whitfield hit Jeremy Barreto, making his first plate appearance, to load the bases, setting up for the biggest play of the inning.
After a strikeout, Whitfield got Luke Gangi to hit a ground ball to the third baseman, who made a poor throw to home to try and get the force. Richards, the catcher, wound up blocking the plate while trying to come up with the throw in the dirt. Arsenault missed the plate coming home from third because of it, so when Richards got the ball and stepped on the plate, the umpire ruled Arsenault safe because the catcher can't block the plate without the baseball.
Richards argued the call and was soon tossed out of the game. Whitfield took over as the catcher and Dom Drago came on in relief.
"We needed a big hit in that bases loaded situation," said Wells. "We didn't get it but that is something we can work on."
Welch scored the second run of the inning when Danny DeFeo was hit by a Drago pitch. Barreto scored on a wild pitch to make it 5-0, and Gangi scored on a two-out, bases-loaded walk to Powers to make it 6-0 going into the seventh.
"For the most part they did pretty well," said Wells, of his new varsity starters. "A couple guys went up there (to the plate) without a plan, you could see it right away. Some of the younger guys have to find that spot and adjust to the varsity level."
Powers walked Ben Cassavoy to lead off the Melrose seventh before retiring the next three batters in order to get the save.
"Playing in the Middlesex League is tough, so it's big to get a win early on," said Wells."It's huge to win Game 1. I'm happy for the kids, they have been working hard all preseason."
