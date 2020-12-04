LIBERTY DIVISION
Reading: Kendall Sundstrom, junior.
Winchester: Hannah Curtin, senior; Ally Murphy, senior, Ella Stone, senior; Ellie Rappole, senior, Jordan Steinberg, senior; Katie Degnan, senior; Colleen Gogolin, senior; Sofie Lanou, senior.
Woburn: Jenna Taylor, junior.
Liberty MVP: Curtin, Winchester.
FREEDOM DIVISION
Burlington: Megan Murphy, senior; Marina Callahan, senior.
(List selected by the league coaches.)
