WINCHESTER — It was not the best brand of football ever seen at Knowlton Stadium, but the Winchester High game was competitive and compelling throughout as Lexington held on for a 7-6 victory, Friday night.
The Minutemen, who recorded their first win of the season, scored the only touchdown of the game when quarterback Nelson Mendes-Stephen scrambled eight yards on a broken play. The Red & Black got a pair of field goals from Kieran Corr in the third quarter.
Winchester (1-3, 0-1 ML) hosted a pre-game Senior Night ceremony for players, cheerleaders and band members, and then in a surprise move, the Red & Black chose the sideline on the opposite side of the field, away from the stands. A genuine shocker for people who have followed the team for a long time.
"I'm doing that the rest of the time I'm here," said Winchester coach Wally Dembowski. "We can hear ourselves talk over here. No band, no crowd, no distractions, no nothing. It helped us tremendously with our communication."
The Red & Black also used both quarterbacks, sometimes alternating possessions and sometimes on plays in a series. They did not score a touchdown against a good Minuteman defense, but they felt like they made progress.
"We moved the ball much better than we have," said Dembowski. "We just couldn't make that one play to seal the deal. The effort was immense, and this was the first one where they (Winchester) were crushed (emotionally) because they gave it everything they had. If we can do that the rest of the way, we have something to build on."
Regular starter Harry Lowenstein was quarterback for the first series and went three-and-out. Jack Centurelli came on for the next Red & Black series, picked up 19 yards on a quarterback draw, then went three-and-out.
Lowenstein came back in for the third series, connected with senior co-captain Will Schlessinger for 27 yards on the first play, then Winchester turned it over on downs at the Lexington 34.
The Minutemen also turned the ball over on downs in Red & Black territory on its third possession, but then scored on its fourth possession, which took place in the second quarter.
Running back Joseph Su gashed the defense for runs of nine and 18 yards on the first two plays to set Lexington up with a first down at the Winchester 39.
A personal foul penalty set the Minutemen up with a first down at the 31, and then Mendes-Stephen took over. He hit Russell LeBert with a pass for 16 yards, and then two plays later scored on an eight-yard scramble after fumbling a bad snap. Jack Mazerall made what turned out to be an important extra point and it was 7-0 with 3:51 left before halftime.
Centurelli orchestrated the next drive, that was helped along by a face mask penalty, which moved Winchester from the 35 to the Minuteman 17, primarily on Centurelli's three runs for 21 yards, two Akira Shimada-Cirnigliaro rushes for 13 yards.
It came down to fourth-and-13 with seconds left before halftime and Centurelli was sacked for a 13-yard loss.
The Red & Black's two field goals came on their first two possessions of the third quarter. With Lowenstein in at quarterback, running back Ryan Doucette ran for nine yards on two carries, and then Lowenstein kept it for four more and a first down. Lowenstein hit Jack Costello for a 22-yard completion and Winchester was in business at the Lexington 28. The Red & Black picked up one more first down via penalty before Kieran Corr made his first field goal of the season, from 30 yards out.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Minuteman returner fumbled and Cedric Edwards recovered the fumble at the Lexington 19. Winchester went three-and-out, but also added another Corr field goal from 37 yards to make it a 7-6 game.
The Red & Black had a 95-yard punt return for a touchdown by Dan Killian called back for a block in the back, and they were unable to do much with their offense the rest of the way.
"We were better in special teams, we played really well on defense," said Dembowski. "We moved the ball on offense, but there was that one play on every drive where we didn't finish, and kept us out of the end zone."
Winchester's last chance came when it started the final drive on the 50 with 1:58 left. Lowenstein completed one pass to Ben Wilson for six yards but threw three straight incompletions after that.
"This one hurts, and it was frustrating," said Dembowski. "But if we can keep playing like this we'll be a much better team in a couple weeks. I'm excited about that. Loved the kids' effort."
Winchester is at Belmont this Friday.
