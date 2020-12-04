There will be high school winter sports in the Middlesex League for boys and girls basketball, boys and girls hockey, and gymnastics. However, according to reports, spectators will not be allowed to witness them.
Letters have gone out to parents in some towns already like Reading and Wilmington alerting those parents. Quite simply, school administrators are more concerned about transmission of the coronavirus during indoor sports than they were with a 50-spectator limit for outdoor sports this fall.
The Middlesex League is expected to issue exact guidelines in the upcoming days.
Also similar to the fall, games are expected to be played on Saturday’s beginning on Saturday, Jan. 2. Martin Luther King Day, Monday, Jan. 18, is also expected to be used for a block of games.
Rink availability may move some hockey games to Wednesday’s, however. Like most sporting events during this pandemic, this is fluid situation and things are always changing.
Again, like the fall, the scheduling will be exclusively within divisions. Liberty schools (Arlington,Belmont, Lexington, Reading, Winchester and Woburn) will only play each other home-and-away. The same for the Freedom Division (Burlington, Melrose, Stoneham, Wakefield, Watertown and Wilmington).
There is one caveat, the league is keeping open the week of Monday, Feb. 15 through Sunday, Feb. 21 to perhaps schedule another game or two. There looms the possibility of playing a crossover game against the team in the other division with the same ranking in their respective standings. For example, the first place team in the Liberty would play the first place team in the Freedom; the second place teams would play, and so on.
Pre-season practices for winter sports are scheduled to begin on Monday, Dec. 14 with plenty of restrictions that have been detailed earlier concerning mask wearing and sanitizing of equipment, etc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.