WOBURN — After a tremendous season last year, the Woburn High girls volleyball team will have a bit of a different look this season.
With only four returners from last year’s team, the Tanners varsity squad will have a lot of new faces this season that are up for the challenge.
Last season, Woburn played to a 16-6 record making it to the quarterfinal round in the MIAA Division 2 tournament where it fell to Westwood, 3-0.
The Tanners graduated eight key seniors who all played a heavy role in the team’s success over the past four seasons, but they return four seniors, who all saw playing time last year.
Despite a lot of new faces, Coach Scott Roy is looking forward to watching his team compete this season and has liked what he has seen so far in the pre-season.
“So far, I am very impressed with our team,” said Roy. “We have a team of 13 all of whom have a great chance to be big contributors. Many of the players can play multiple positions, so we are working on figuring out what lineups will be the most successful for us this season.”
With a couple weeks of practice already, Roy is eager for the season to begin and is looking forward to seeing other players step up, especially his captains. He is impressed by the energy his team has been bringing to the gym.
In what is an always tough and competitive Middlesex League, the Tanners hope to be one the teams to beat.
“Our goals remain the same as always,” said Roy. “We want to compete for a league title, make and advance in the state tournament. The energy in practice has been impressive. Our younger players have been bringing great enthusiasm into the gym every day.”
This season’s team will be led by senior captains Keira Doherty who will be the team’s libero, Erin Govostes at setter, Norah Greer (middle hitter, outside hitter right-side hitter) and Jillian Wells as a defensive specialist.
Junior Devon Fee is also a key returner for the Tanners and will be a contributor at outside and middle hitter.
Roy is expecting his four returning players with varsity experience to be leaders this season and help motivate all the newcomers to the team.
“We expect big things from our returning varsity players,” said Roy. “Devon Fee, Erin Govostes, Norah Greer, and Keira Doherty. They all gained excellent experience at the varsity level last year, and they have all already shown that they are ready to set up into bigger roles this year.”
The Tanners will have two seniors new to varsity that are ready to go and they are Reagan Mohammed (a standout tennis player) who will be in a setter role and Brianna D’Arrigo who will be a middle hitter.
The junior class will be well-represented on the Tanners this season as joining the squad will be Sabrina Pierre (right-side hitter), Shannon McCarthy (middle hitter), Ella Spinazola (defensive specialist) and Emma Barbas (outside hitter).
Rounding out the team will be two sophomores in Lily Gallagher (outside hitter) and Sarah Mullally who will be a right-sided, outside and middle hitter and will be ready to go wherever the coach needs her. The Tanners will also have junior Ella Murphy serving as the team’s manager this season.
“Several of our new to varsity players are veteran successful varsity players from sports of other seasons,” said Roy. “I can already see the strong athlete mindset from them.”
Besides the usual Middlesex League schedule, the Tanners also play non-league games against Marblehead, Billerica (twice) and Beverly.
Woburn is set to open the season on the road next Thursday at Melrose (5:30 p.m.). The home opener is Monday, Sept. 11 against Stoneham at 5:30.
