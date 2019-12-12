READING — With a core group of seniors returning, look for the the Reading High girls hockey team to be in the hunt for the Middlesex Liberty Division title once again.
Despite losing six seniors from last year’s squad that went 11-4-6, losing in the preliminary round of the MIAA Division 1 North Tournament to Needham (4-2), expect the Lady Rockets to come back even stronger.
Third-year coach Alexa Hingston excepts her senior class to take leadership this season especially her four captains Sydney Conte, Lindsey Joyce, Olivia Caruso and Lisa Thomson.
“With seven seniors returning, and four of them being captains, their veteran leadership should carry out throughout the season,” said Hingston.”
The Lady Rockets graduated their two top scorers from last season Kat Paradis (a 100-point career scorer) and Ainsley Cohen but should have plenty of offense retuning.
“After a week of tryouts and a few team practices under our belt we are starting to shape into a hockey team pretty quickly,” said Hingston. “The girls get along well outside of the rink which carries over to on ice play.”
Reading’s offense this season will be anchored by seniors Conte (27 points), who is coming off an outstanding junior campaign, Paige Murphy, Thomson, Rachel Micale and junior Morgan Fichera.
Also retuning to the Lady Rockets on the forward line are juniors Molly Abruezzese and Olivia Dyer as well as sophomore Solana O’Shea, who will all look to contribute more this season.
New key additions to Reading’s offensive line include sophomore Maddie Rzepka, who has played junior hockey with the Boston Junior Shamrocks. Also freshmen Lacey Carcerio and Victoria Bean.
Reading’s blue line will be anchored by senior captions Joyce (17 points) and Caruso (as well as junior Mia Bonfilio and senior Emma O’Regan.
Joining Reading’s defense this season are freshmen Elise Verrier and Cara Joyce, who will look to make a splash early on.
Another weapon for the Lady Rokcets this season will be their goalie junior Casey Machera, who is coming off a great sophomore campaign in her first starting role.
“Casey is back in net for her junior year,” said Hingston. “She is coming off her best year of her career last year and was one of the top goalies in the league.”
In addition to Machera, Reading will also have junior goalie Lauren Donovan back as well.
Though Reading is entering this season with a small bench of just 16 skaters, Hingston has no doubt in her mind that her team will compete in what is an always tough Middlesex League and to not count them out.
“We don’t have a very big bench this season, but that doesn’t mean we cannot compete,” said Hingston. “Our motto this season is team first and playing together. The Middlesex League is always a battle every night and is something we look forward to. I am hoping that the work ethic from my senior class wears off on the newcomers pretty quickly. Don’t count the Rockets out this year, we’re here to prove it.”
Reading hopes to battle for the title once again when it opens the season Saturday against Wakefield at home at 6 p.m.
This season Reading will play non-league games against Archbishop Williams (Dec. 30) in the Middlesex League/Catholic Central Showcase, HPNA (Jan. 20) and Peabody/Lynn-field/North Reading (Jan. 22) in addition to their always tough Middlesex League schedule.
The Lady Rockets will also again travel to the Hingham Hockey Showcase at the end of the season and play Acton-Boxboro (Feb. 18) and Andover (Feb. 20).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.