CANTON — The Reading High boys hockey team pulled off the ultimate upset shutting out one of the top seeds in Hingham.
The Rockets blanked the Harbormen, 4-0, in the MIAA Division 1 state tournament Round of 16 at the Canton Ice House on Sunday.
In what was a complete team effort, Reading (13-7-3) played its best game of the season at the right time, proving the Rockets are a big threat going forward.
Reading will now face Braintree (14-6-2) in the Elite 8 in another rematch from this season on Wednesday at Randolph’s Zapustas Arena at 7 p.m.
The No. 11 seeded Wamps shocked No. 6 Arlington, 3-2, to set up a rematch with the Rockets. Braintree defeated Reading, 4-2, in a consolation game in the Burns Tourney.
After losing to Hingham in double overtime in the Ed Burns tournament on Feb. 5, Reading got revenge in the best way.
“This was our most complete game of the year,” said Reading coach Mark Doherty. “We had good energy right from the start. Chris (Hanifan) was excellent in net for us and I am thrilled for Matt Walsh. He has been trending that way and his game has got better, so I am very happy to see him get rewarded. I respect the hell out of Hingham and their program. Tony (Messina) does a great job and I am thrilled to leave here with a win.”
Cam Fahey got the Rockets on the board late in the first and that score held all the way to the third despite constant pressure from Hingham.
A big reason for that was Hanifan, who played phenomenal. The junior goalie finished the game with 29 saves and came up big for his team all game long.
Senior Matt Walsh scored late in the third to seal the win and Laz Giardina had two empty-net goals.
“From start to finish, I am so proud of the effort,” said Doherty. “We do have to clean up a couple things, but with that sort of energy we can do anything. It has kind of been a funny year, but we knew we had talent and we need to keep trending upwards.”
Reading came out in the first period with exciting energy and right from the start put pressure on Hingham goalie Luke McLellan.
It was all Reading in the first eight minutes of play as it was dominating and had plenty of zone time to show for it.
That all paid off at 4:37 of the first period when Robbie Granara and Evan Pennucci set up linemate Fahey for a beauty of a goal.
Fahey came up the left wing and fired home a wrister into the far corner of the net to give Reading the early 1-0 advantage.
The last half of the first period shifted a bit as Hingham was putting a ton of pressure on, but Hanifan was on early making some key saves.
The shots were 13-8 in favor of Hingham in the first, but it was Reading that had the 1-0 lead.
Early in the second, Reading was keeping the pressure on as the defense was doing a tremendous job limiting the Hingham shots.
Hingham got its best chance of the game mid-way through the second on its first power play of the game.
The Harbormen were doing everything they could to tie the game, but Hanifan once again came up with some key saves and Reading killed it off.
Minutes later, the Rockets had a power-play chance of their own but were not able to up their lead as Hingham limited them to only two shots on net.
Hanifan came up with the biggest save of the game with five seconds left on a Travis Rugg shot to keep his team on top.
Reading was clinging to a 1-0 lead heading into the third period as Hingham was continuing to keep the pressure on.
The Rockets had all the momentum and once again it paid off as Walsh, the team’s third-line center, picked the best time to score his first goal of the season. He intercepted a Hingham pass and scored top-shelf to put Reading up 2-0 with a little over three minutes to play.
With two minutes left and down two goals, Hingham pulled the goalie for the sixth attacker and junior Laz Giardina took full advantage of that as he fired one in the empty net to make it 3-0. Mark Boyle and Matt Fichera assisted on the play.
Hingham kept the cage empty for the remainder of the game and with 20 seconds left to play, Giardina scored one more to seal the impressive win for the Rockets.
