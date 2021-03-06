READING — After a fine 2019 season, the Reading High girls volleyball team will a have a little bit of a different look this time around.
With nine seniors graduating from that team, Reading’s varsity squad will feature eight new faces, along with seven returners.
Reading is coming off a 14-8 season that finished almost a year and a half ago, and made it all the way to the MIAA Division 1 North quarterfinals before losing to Haverhill, 3-1.
The Lady Rockets will be playing in Fall II, implemented due to the ongoing pandemic, which is likely to have a different feel for the team. Reading will play 10 games all against Middlesex Liberty Division opponents.
Reading 13th-year coach Michelle Hopkinson (175-79 career record) is just glad to have her team get to be out on the court after a long delay and is thankful some of the restrictions have been lifted.
“We have been waiting approximately 15 months to play,” said Hopkinson. “We are so excited to be back on the court together. We are not taking this season for granted and are embracing every day. Even though waiting for Fall II was difficult, we are fortunate that the MIAA has relieved some of the COVID modifications such as no spectators and the COVID line. It will be helpful to have energy in the gym.”
Senior captains Anica Chang and Sophia McGonagle also expressed their gratefulness in getting to play during Fall II, and coach Hopkinson is proud to have them as her leaders.
“I feel like playing in the Fall II season gave me more opportunities,” said Chang. “I could focus on my studies and then focus on volleyball. Especially when everything was going on, playing volleyball in Fall II made it easier. Yes, I did wish that it could have been a full season in fall 1, but I think it truly has worked itself out well.”
“I am glad that we have the opportunity to play in the gym with each other,” said McGonagle. “All the hard work and waiting the whole summer and fall has paid off and I am so excited.”
Reading returns seven players from the 2019 team and Hopkinson wants the team to embrace every day and have fun.
“I am sure like any team, we want to focus on getting better every day,” said the coach. “Embracing our seniors last season together and having some fun."
Along with Chang and McGonagle, other senior returners to the Lady Rockets are Brooke Naczas at setter and Victoria Reeves and Leah Puglielli, both at defensive specialist.
“Sophia (McGonagle) has done an outstanding job preparing for the season and preparing her teammates,” said Hopkinson. “She is one of our rocks and will play a key role. Anica (Chang) will be returning as a third year veteran of the team. Her leadership on the court will be instrumental to our team. Victoria (Reeves) and Leah Puglielli will both be great assets to our defense.”
Also returning are junior Anna Hughes at outside hitter and sophomore Abby Farrell at middle hitter.
“Anna (Hughes) and Abby (Farrell) will both definitely be threats at the net for us this season,” said Hopkinson.
There will be a lot of new faces on the court this upcoming season for Reading and Hopkinton is hopeful they can all contribute in their own way.
The four juniors joining the squad are Christina Sacco, Mary Duggan, Callie Sullivan and Lauren Fischer, who are a combination of middle and outside hitters.
Also new to the team are four sophomores Tilda Oberg, Evie Taylor, Nicole Naczas and Bella McGonagle, all who hope to bring something to the table.
Reading will open its much-anticipated 2021 season Saturday at Winchester at noon. These two teams will continue the home-and-home series the following Saturday (March 13) playing at Hawkes Field House, also at noon.
“Honestly, I think we are all relieved it is finally here,” concluded Hopkinson. “The waiting game in the fall was really challenging. We are so grateful to be back on the court.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.