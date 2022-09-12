READING — After falling short last season, the Reading High girls volleyball team will welcome back 11 returning players in hopes to be competitive in a tough Middlesex League.
With five seniors graduating, Reading returns familiar faces with tons of varsity experience as well as newcomers hoping to fit right in.
Reading is coming off a 10-11 season, where it ultimately lost to Duxbury 3-0 in the Round of 32 in the MIAA Division 2 state tournament.
The Lady Rockets hope to be back this season with a vengeance and show what they can do each time they step out on the court.
Reading showed a ton of progress last season with a newer team so with a team made up of mostly upperclassmen, they will be sure to come out of the gate swinging.
Coach Michelle Hopkinson, now in her 15th year, is eager to start the season and is ready to see what her team can do this season.
“We graduated five seniors in 2021, but we are fortunate to have 11 returning athletes which will be key for us to get a quick start to our season,” said Hopkinson (186-100 career record). “We recognize the league is going to be competitive and we need to be ready for each match. Each member of the squad will play a key role in our season’s success.”
The Lady Rockets hope to get into a groove early on and prove they can compete with anyone.
“Our goal is to finish on top of the Middlesex League and participate in the MIAA state tournament,” said Hopkinson.
Leading the way for Reading this season will be a trio of senior captains. First is Abby Farrell, a middle hitter who was 2021 Middlesex League All-Star and MAVCA All-State Player. Farrell has been a varsity player since her freshman year and has been a huge contributor every season for the Lady Rockets. She is two-time captain and will be key in Reading’s success this year.
Along with Farrell, the Lady Rockets will also be led by captains Evie Taylor at setter and Bella McGonagle at outside hitter.
Both played key roles for Reading last season and coach Hopkinson is thrilled to have those three leading the way.
Other seniors that will play big roles in Hopkinson’s lineup are Tilda Oberg returning at outside and middle hitter, Nicole Naczas as a defensive specialist, Katie Hurley at outside hitter and Riley Stapleton at middle hitter.
Along with them also returning are six juniors, all who saw time on the court last season. They are McKenna Varney (outside hitter), Ella Gilligan (setter, defensive specialist), Ella Robinson (defensive specialist), Emily Goodhue (middle hitter), Maeve Mahoney (outside hitter) and Ava Maganzini (outside hitter).
There will also be a few new faces hitting the court for Reading this season as Hopkinson is excited for them to fit right right in.
Joining the Lady Rockets are junior Ashlyn Spezzaferro who will play at outside hitter and sophomore Piper Glynn.
“Ashlyn (Spezzaferro) and Piper (Glynn) are a great addition to the team and fit right in to round out our 2022 team,” said Hopkinson.”
