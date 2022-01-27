WOBURN — After getting off to a slow start in its previous game at Wilmington, the Woburn High girls' basketball team played pretty much the type of game the coach was looking for in a 75-38 blowout victory over Burlington, last night at Torrice Gym.
The Tanners put up 27 points in the first quarter and then played the type of defense that gave little chance for the Lady Devils to rally. The lead, which was 15 points after one quarter, just kept on growing the rest of the way.
Woburn is now 11-0 (10-0 ML) with a big game looming at Reading (10-3, 9-2) on Friday (7 p.m.). The Tanners easily beat the Lady Rockets, 64-43, on opening night but Reading was down two starters. They are all healthy now and are hosting the Tanners riding a seven-game winning streak of their own.
"I thought we played really well," said Woburn coach Steve Sullivan. "I thought we really pressured the ball in the first half, created offense from our defense, I thought we did a really good job moving the ball against their zone."
The Tanners got the first four points of the game on a layup by Casey Dangora and two free throws from Jenna Taylor. Burlington answered with a 3-pointer from their talented junior captain, Alyvia Pena, who had 10 of her 11 points in the first quarter.
It stayed 4-3 for a few minutes before Woburn set sail on a 13-2 run to take a 17-5 lead. Carley Dangora got it started with a trey, before dishing to McKenna Morrison for a bucket. Freshman center Shannon McCarthy hit a pair of free throws before Cyndea Labissiere scored the next four points. Taylor closed the run with her second basket.
Two more hoops from Pena kept the lead at 10 (19-9), before Amber Hayden ignited a strong finish to the quarter with back-to-back triples, shortly after entering the game. Labissiere close out the quarter with another dazzling basket, giving her eight points in the first as her team took a 27-12 lead.
It was 29-14, early in the second quarter, when Woburn pretty much put the game out of reach with a 13-2 run, with Labissiere closing out a 15-point first half with a 3-pointer. She had seven points in the run. Carley Dangora scored off a feed from Taylor after assisting on a Riley Morgan basket. Labissiere dealt a pass to Casey Dangora for a basket before her 3-pointer, which made it 42-16.
"I thought Cyndea Labissiere was incredible in the first half," said Sullivan, who also appreciated the lift Amber Hayden and Riley Morgan gave, off the bench. "She was tremendous."
Burlington only got eight points in the second quarter and Pena was kept off the board. The Lady Devils got four points off the bench from Michela Giordano, and two each from eventual leading scorer Savanna Scali (13) and Ali Restivo.
"McKenna Morrison and Carley Dangora did a real good job on Alyvia Pena, who's a real good player for them," said Sullivan. "She hit some tough shots in the first half, but they made her work for everything."
The Tanners got a 3-pointer from Markey Gibbons and a free throw from Carley Dangora to close out the half with a 46-20 lead.
Woburn kept looking good in the third quarter. While Scali sank three shots for Burlington, Labissiere fed Taylor for a basket before she made one of two free throws. Meghan Qualey got on the scoresheet soon after that, and Labissiere closed out her game-high, 19-point effort with back-to-back layups to make it 55-24.
A trey from Morgan gave Woburn six on the day, and gave the Tanners a 60-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
"We spent the last two days (in practice) trying to work the ball, getting a little more crisp and getting a little better," said Sullivan. "In the second half, when they went man, I thought we moved the ball and cut a little bit."
Woburn kept on playing its game in the fourth quarter, relying on the players off the bench after Taylor scored twice to give her 13 points on the night. McCarthy had a pair of buckets, one on a short jump shot, and the other on a drive to the basket, and senior Nicole McNaughton hit a couple free throws as part of the 75-38 final.
"It was a great team win," said Sullivan. "I thought, 1-to-12, all 12 girls that played did a great job."
