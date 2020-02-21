WOBURN — The Woburn High girls’ basketball team could not have had a more productive Woburn Shootout tournament than it did, this year.
The Tanners won their tournament with a 57-56 victory over Andover in the final, Wednesday night at Torrice Gym, and clinched the No. 1 seed in the MIAA Div. 1 North tourney in the process.
Woburn led for most of the game until Golden Warriors launched a furious, fourth-quarter rally behind 6-foot-2 forward Anna Foley, who scored 11 of her 15 points in the final stanza
Foley capped the comeback by hitting her only a 3-pointer of the night, with about 20 seconds left, to put her team in front for the first time all game, 56-55, while stunning the host Tanners.
With less than 10 seconds to play, Woburn’s Ashlyn Pacheco inbounded the ball to sophomore forward Jenna Taylor in the paint. Taylor took a step towards the right of the basket and then went up strong between two Andover defenders. Her shot hit the front rim and somehow rolled up and over it and into the basket, as the Tanners reclaimed the lead with seven seconds left.
The Warriors took a time out with six-plus seconds left, and then inbounded the ball under their own basket. The ball ended up in Foley’s hands on the Andover side of the court. She couldn’t find anyone to pass it to, so she dribbled towards mid-court and launched a last-second shot from there that was slightly left of the target.
“It wasn’t always pretty but they (Tanners) had enough grit and determination, and Jenna Taylor with that nice shot in the end,” said Woburn coach Steve Sullivan, whose team ends the regular season with a record of 19-1. “It was just a good team win.”
The Tanners hit several plateaus along the way and seemed to have the game under control when the fourth quarter started, and they led, 50-36.
Foley missed most of the first half because of foul trouble and then got a third, early in the third quarter. Once she began to insert herself on offense for Andover, which began late in the third quarter, she proved difficult to stop. Foley scored 10 straight points for the Warriors, at one point, which whittled the Woburn lead from as high as 14 down to eight (50-42), with 6:57 left.
The Warriors’ other two leading scorers took it from there. Tatum Shaw (14) hit a pair of free throws, and Shea Krekorian hit her third 3-pointer to make it a three-point game (50-47) with 5:12 left.
Megan Roderick, who hit one big shot after another for Woburn while accumulating a game-high 22 points (including four threes), hit a runner in the paint to end the Andover 11-0 run to start the fourth quarter.
After a Krekorian free throw, Pacheco made a right baseline layup to get the lead back up to six (54-48), about midway through the quarter. It was 55-48 when the Warriors made their move to win the game.
Brooke Hardock hit her third third triple after a Foley layup to get the lead down to two, 55-53, with 1:01 left.
Woburn was able to hit just one of five free throws in the fourth, and another miss put the ball back in the Warriors’ hands with under a minute to go. That was when Foley hit her dramatic 3-point field goal to give Andover its only lead of the game.
“That was a very good tournament win,” said Sullivan. “The reason we do these tournaments at the end of the year is because these types of games make us better. These types of games make you ready for the tournament.”
Woburn’s swarming defense was highly-effective in the first three quarters, and the Warriors went on runs of four-to-six points only three times in that span.
After a close to even first quarter, Woburn built up a lead as high as 11 (28-17 and 30-19) behind two of four treys from Roderick, a conventional three-point play from Cyndea Labissiere (8), and back-to-back baskets to start the quarter from Pacheco and Roderick.
It was an eight-point lead at the half (31-23) and the Warriors cut it to five in the third (37-32) before the Tanners went on another impressive run. A Labissieree baseline jumper was followed immediately by a Carley Dangora steal near mid-court. She passed to Roderick, who hit her third trey to get the lead back to double-digits, 42-32.
Foley scored her first points of the game from the free throw line before Dangora scored on a driving layup, and Bridget Guiendon hit a three-pointer from the left corner to make it 47-34 with 1:44 left in the third. One last Roderick trey made the margin 14, entering the fourth quarter (50-36).
“I can’t say enough good things about the girls,” said Sullivan. “To go 19-1 in the regular season with the schedule we played, what we accomplished in the regular season was tremendous.”
Being the top seed, the Tanners will have a target on their backs going into the Div. 1 North tournament, the pairings of which are expected to be announced sometime on Friday, with the games expected to start early, next week.
“Everyone is 0-0 and could be one-and-done,” said Sullivan. “Every game is going to be a battle but we have a hard-nosed, tough group of girls who play together and work hard.”
Pacheco and Dangora ended up with seven points for Woburn, while Taylor, who missed Tuesday’s first round game due to illness, had six points.
