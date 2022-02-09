BELMONT — The score is misleading, but the Woburn High girls' basketball team moved to 14-0 in Middlesex League Liberty, 15-0 overall, with a 50-37 victory over Belmont, Tuesday night at Coach Lyons Court in the Wenner Field House.
The Tanners took control of the game in the first half when they went on a 21-0 run, including a shutout of the Lady Marauders in the second quarter, to take a 30-8 lead at the half.
Woburn maintained the comfortable margin through the third quarter, before Belmont scored more than half of its points for the entire game in the fourth quarter, with the top Tanner players cheering on their teammates from the sidelines.
As has been the case a few times, recently, Woburn got off to a slow start, offensively, last night, and it allowed the Lady Marauders, who have been struggling all season, to hang around in the first quarter.
Three subs came off the bench quickly for the Tanners as Belmont took a 6-4 lead on baskets by Sarah Dullaghan and Jacquie Ryan, plus two free throws from Paula Dullaghan, prompting a Woburn timeout.
"We started very slow, I don't think we were competing those first three or four minutes of the game," said Tanners coach Steve Sullivan. "We were kind of going through the motions, and you can't get away with that in this league."
Woburn took the lead with a 5-0 run, triggered by a nice feed by Cyndea Labissiere to Jenna Taylor (16 points) for a layup. McKenna Morrison hit a baseline jumper and Meghan Qualey made one of two free throws to make it 9-6.
After a Sarah Dullaghan steal and layup made it 9-8, the Tanners buckled down, defensively, and Belmont would not be heard again on offense until the start of the third quarter.
Taylor scored the last four points to give Woburn a 13-8 lead at the end of one, and then it was all Tanners in the second quarter.
"I thought they (Tanners) came out and played the last four minutes of the first quarter pretty well, pretty hard," said Sullivan. "Then they played really well in the second quarter."
Morrison got it started with the first of her two 3-pointers in the second quarter. In fact, the talented freshman scored eight of Woburn's first nine points in the quarter. Labissiere had a three and another bucket for five more points, and Taylor closed it out with another layup off a nice dish from Casey Dangora.
The Tanners got 10 points from Morrison in the first half, and classmate Shannon McCarthy played great defense, set screens and made a free throw.
"I thought Shannon and McKenna really stepped up and did a great job for us tonight," said Sullivan. "They really competed and made plays for us. That's what we are going to need, going forward. They are freshmen but they have played so many games, so many minutes, in my eyes they are not freshmen anymore. They are going to be out there, making plays for us for the rest of the season."
Ryan hit a straightaway 3-pointer to start the third quarter, ending the Belmont scoring drought, but the next seven points came from the Tanners. Qualey made another free throw and a nice pass to Taylor for another easy basket, and Taylor and McCarthy each hit a pair of free throws to give Woburn a 37-11 lead, with 4:27 left in the quarter.
Qualey made another nice pass to McCarthy for a hoop and Carley Dangora got her first points of the game on a trifecta, followed shortly thereafter with a free throw for a 43-18 lead after three.
"We have to make sure we do the little things; finishing layups, better with the passing, turning it over less" said Sullivan. "It's stuff we'll be working on all season long."
The lead grew to 27 (47-20), early in the fourth, before Sarah Dullaghan, who hustled all game and hit the floor hard many times, and teammates Emily McHugh and Linda Sheng got warmed up for the Lady Marauders. They combined for 15 points as Belmont ended the proceedings on a 15-3 run.
"They played good in the third and then at the end of the game, they (Lady Marauders) bothered us a bit with our subs in there, and their subs in there," said Sullivan. "But all in all it was a good win, and now we have to get ready for Stoneham (Wednesday)."
