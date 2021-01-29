WOBURN — Mackenzie Russo was the offensive star for the Woburn High girls' hockey team as it completed a season series sweep of Lexington with a 5-2 victory, Wednesday night at O'Brien Rink.
Russo set the tone for the Tanners by scoring back-to-back goals, just :22 apart, to give Woburn a 2-0 lead, six minutes into the first half.
The Minutemaids got on the scoreboard 10 minutes later, but the Tanners struck for two more goals, late in the half, to take command by halftime, 4-1.
Lexington scored in the opening minute of the second half, but never got closer. Madelyn Soderquist closed out the scoring with her first goal of the game at 6:10 for the 5-2 final.
"We had a really good team win," said Woburn coach Steve Kennedy, whose team is now 4-1-1. "We received contributions from everybody on the roster. Having just passed the midway point in the season, that was great to see."
Russo (2-1) and Soderquist (1-2) both had three points in the game, but Russo's two goals stood out and she nearly added more a few times over the remainder of the contest.
The first goal came when Russo took the puck off a Lexington player's stick and walked right in and beat goalie Sophie Ortyl. Still on the same shift, Russo did it again, less than 30 seconds later. This time winning the puck at center ice and speeding through the Minutemaid defense before finding the back of the net.
"Russo was terrific today and played a huge role, getting those two goals, early in the game, with strong individual efforts," said Kennedy. "She is a talented player who impacts every game with her speed and skill."
Katie Devine scored the goal for Lexington at 15:29, cutting the two-goal deficit in half. Devine put away a rebound from in close, off a shot by Annabel Cincotta. Emily Libby was also awarded an assist.
The eventual winning goal was scored with less than two minutes left in the half. Kelsey Ficociello put the puck in front of the net. Bella Shaw put one shot on net and senior Gianna Halajian knocked in the rebound for a 3-1 lead.
"It was really nice to see Gianna score her first career goal today," said Kennedy. "She only started playing hockey in middle school, so the whole team was really excited when she put away that rebound."
Kennedy was also pleased with the play of Shaw and Ficociello, two other long-time members of the team.
"Bella and Kelsey played great two-way hockey, today," said Kennedy. "Setting up chances in the offensive zone and helping us lock down defensively in front of Alyssa."
Alyssa Wackrow had 17 saves to pick up her fourth consecutive win, while Minutemaid goalie Sophie Ortyl had another strong performance, making 18 saves.
ML Pineros closed out the first half scoring in the final minute, with assists going to Russo and Soderquist.
Lexington came out with an aggressive opening shift to start the second half, and it resulted in a goal for Cincotta. Beth Kelly, Allison Libby and Cincotta stormed the Woburn net and the latter put away yet another rebound.
Soderquist scored a similar goal for Woburn, less than six minutes later, with Lily Anderson and Meaghan Keough garnering the assists.
The Tanners have now won four games in a row after going 0-1-1 against Arlington to start the season. There are only four more games and Woburn will resume the season at Belmont next Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
"The girls know the competition only gets tougher from here, with Belmont and Winchester coming up," said Kennedy. "Those are both teams that play really hard, so we will have to continue to work and practice well to meet the challenge."
