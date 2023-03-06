WOBURN — The state tournament got off to a smooth start for the Woburn High girls' basketball team, as the third seed took down 30th seed Peabody, 75-62, in the Round of 32 of the MIAA Division 1 state tourney, Friday night at Torrice Gymnasium.
The Woburn Tanners led from start to finish over the Peabody Tanners, building their lead each quarter until they were up by 28, early in the fourth quarter. Peabody shot the ball well when given the chance and the other Tanners cut into the lead when Woburn brought in its reserves for the final six minutes of the contest.
Cyndea Labissiere, fresh off of being named Middlesex League Liberty co-MVP, looked the part, being an offensive and defensive force throughout, scoring 19 points, forcing numerous turnovers and notching many assists, really setting the tone for the rest of the team.
Mckenna Morrison also had an outstanding game, playing defense and keeping the ball moving. The sophomore point guard had 15 of her 21 points in the second half.
"I thought they played very well offensively," said Woburn coach Steve Sullivan, of his players. "But defensively we have to get a lot better. We gave up 62 points, we got beat on the glass a little bit. We have to clean that up and foul a bit less."
Woburn (20-1) will remain at home for its next tournament game when the Tanners host No. 14 seed Lincoln-Sudbury (15-6) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Round of 16.
Morrison got the scoring started with a pull-up jumper in the lane, one of her specialties, and Shannon McCarthy grabbed an offensive rebound and put it up in to make it 4-0.
After buckets from Meghan Qualey and Labissiere, Taylor Bettencourt (21 points) hit the first of her three 3-pointers to make it 8-5. Labissiere and Jayelyn Cunniff kept the Tanners rolling with four more points, and they enjoyed a seven-point lead (14-7) after a Hannah Surrette put-back at the end of the first quarter.
Labissiere helped get the Woburn lead up to 10 with a nice assist on a basket by Cunniff. The teams traded points for awhile until the Woburn Tanners went on a 9-1 spurt, getting the lead up to 14 points, 28-14.
Qualey had the first three points, Amber Hayden came up with a steal and fed Labissiere for another basket, and McCarthy fed Labissiere for a driving layup. McCarthy then came up with a blocked shot on the defensive end. She sent the ball ahead to Labissiere, who fed Morrison for a layup.
It remained a 14-point lead when the third quarter got underway. Morrison quickly got the lead up to 17 with the first of her 3-pointers. It was 37-23 when Woburn went on a 7-0 run to basically put the outcome out of reach for Peabody,
Qualey made a pass inside to McCarthy for a basket, Morrison hit her second triple, and Labissiere completed the run with a stylish, Euro-step layup for a 44-23 Woburn lead.
"I thought we did a real nice job when they went zone in the second half," said Sullivan. "We hit some big buckets, we made five, six or seven really good possessions, but then we turned it over a little bit, and we have to clean that up, and clean up on the defensive end of the floor."
Peabody began finding its range from beyond the arc at that point and was able to go on a 10-5 run to cut into the lead a bit. Taylor Bettencourt and Abigail Bettencourt (there are five Bettancourts on the roster) each hit their second triples, and Logan Lomasney (18) made her first, to get the lead back down to 16 points at 49-33.
A three-point play for Lauryn Mendonca made it a 17-point game, going into the fourth quarter, 53-36.
Two free throws from Lomasney got the lead down to 15 before Woburn took off again. Labissiere got it started with an assist on a McCarthy basket before converting a three-point play. Morrison added five points, McCarthy had another basket off an offensive rebound, and passed to Cunniff for yet another basket.
Up by 28 at that point, the Woburn reserves went up against the other Tanners' starters for much of the remainder of the game.
"For a first round game, where we haven't played in awhile, that was a good win for us," said Sullivan. "A lot of people played, a lot of people did positive things, and we got a lot of positive contributions, so it was a good team win."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.