WOBURN — The Woburn High boys' hockey team remained undefeated (4-0-1) with an 8-0 blanking of Lexington, Thursday night at O'Brien Rink.
After a somewhat slow start in the first half, the Tanners broke the game open with six goals in the second half, outshooting the Minutemen, 22-3, in the process.
Jonathan Surrette led the onslaught with a goal and five assists for six points, while three other teammates had three points, and two more had two points.
Surrette, 8-9-17 on the season, now has 95 career points as he looks to become the program’s first 100-point career scorer in nine years.
Jackson Powers (2-1) was the only multiple goal-scorer while the other goal scorers included Aiden Robinson (1-1), Lance Anderson (1-2), Mike Arsenault (1-2), Alex Fishlin and Michael Santullo. Derek Baccari had two assists.
It took nearly 11 minutes before Woburn scored its first goal, which had Robinson scoring on a rebound, with assists going to Baccari and Larry Parece. Lance Anderson then gave the Tanners a 2-0 lead on the power play at 14:00. Mike Arsenault took a pass from Surrette, skated to a point high in the slot, and then sent a hard wrist shot that was deflected in by Anderson.
“I thought we had a slow start,” said Woburn coach Jim Duran. “Their goalie (Will Butcha) made some great saves early on, but we have to bear down around the net. We played better in the second half."
Powers put away a pass in front from Surrette on the right side to start the second half scoring. Arsenault and Surrette then scored on well-placed wrist shots over the next seven minutes to break the game open, 5-0.
The Minutemen hope the Burlington Ice Palace will provide a better atmosphere for possible success when they play host to Woburn on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
