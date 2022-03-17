WORCESTER — This game may not have ended in victory, but the Burlington High boys' basketball team put on a great show for their legions of supporters before falling to Norwood in overtime, 69-66, in the MIAA Div. 2 state semifinals, Tuesday night at Worcester State.
It was an exciting run for the Red Devils and it lasted right down to the final second of overtime, where Burlington got off a hurried 3-point attempt that was a little too strong to find its mark.
"We had some mental errors a couple of times, we weren't at our best tonight," said Burlington coach Phil Conners. "Norwood is very good, a well-coached team that's tough to beat."
Both teams showed why they had made it to the state semifinals with fast-paced attacks and a variety of weapons that had the student sections constantly reacting to the ebb and flow.
The Red Devils were their usual hot from beyond the arc in the first half (11 total for the game), which helped them take a six-point lead after one quarter, and a five-point lead at the halftime break.
Senior Logan Ciulla (11 pts.) got the first of four 3-pointers for Burlington in the opening quarter. Cedric Rodriguez fed Shane Mahoney for the second, and then drained two of his own, the second of which gave the Devils a 15-9 lead after one quarter.
Norwood closed the gap to a point a couple times in the second quarter, and Rodriguez answered the second one with another triple to get the lead back to four (22-18).
The Mustangs kept pace however, and it was 22-22 when Eric Sekyaya picked up a loose ball in the backcourt, dribbled down court and drained a 3-pointer. Just seconds later, Mahoney came up with a steal which he turned into a layup and a 27-22 lead.
Mahoney and Ciulla added two more baskets to send Burlington into the locker room at halftime with a 31-26 lead.
Mustangs' coach Kris-ten McDonnell, who proved not only that she is capable of guiding a boys' team to the tournament, she can guide it to the final, as well, made adjustments at halftime. The pendulum began to swing in Norwood’s favor towards the end of the third.
With the game tied after three quarters, the Mustangs began the fourth with a 9-0 run to take a 55-46 lead.
"We had to switch up some things on defense," said McDonnell. "Within our man-to-man, we had to start switching everything, just to get out to all their great shooters, all of whom could hit threes. We didn't do a good job of getting over the screens in the first half, so we really had to adjust, and I give my team credit for doing something it hadn't had to do all season."
"She made a great adjustment going small," said Conners. "Teams should've been doing it earlier against us, to be honest with you. They were much harder to guard in the second half, and they also lived at the line (24 free throws to Burlington's three)."
It looked like the end for Burlington until the Devils began getting it back together at both ends of the court, beginning with a Mahoney driving layup which ended the 9-0 Mustang run.
Mahoney, the ML Freedom MVP, tried to drive to the basket again after a defensive stop. When his lane was crowded, he used a no-look, between-the-legs pass to Sekyaya for a crowd-pleasing layup that really got the momentum going.
After Mahoney cut it to a three-point game with another bucket, he stole the ball and fed Sekyaya for another basket, making it a one-point game, 55-54. Mahoney also assisted on the final bucket during the run, a 3-pointer that banked in from Sekyaya and gave Burlington a 57-55 lead.
"The fact we were down nine with four minutes left, and these kids were able to make the run they made, actually surprised most people in the gym except for me," said Conners. "It's a character group we have here."
The only points the rest of the way were a pair of free throws for Noah Beaudet (20) which tied the game at 57-57.
Burlington started strong in the overtime, getting a layup from Sekyaya (21), and then a trey from Donatus Teguia, who came into the game after Ciulla fouled out, to give the Devils a four-point lead, 62-58.
Norwood carried the play the rest of the way, however, outscoring the Devils, 11-4, to gain the overtime victory.
"I thought offensively we played a little bit more within ourselves," said McDonnell, of the Mustangs' second half upsurge. "Instead of trying to be the hero, taking a couple dribbles and shoot, we were passing more and looking for the open guy and sharing the ball."
It was a tough end for Burlington
"It was an amazing run, it's so sad to see the kids like that," said Conners, of how they were in the locker room after the game. "Shane is as good as they get. He's been the best to coach for four years, and we didn't sub all year. It was the same five guys all year and we never had a bad game, the worst we lost by was seven points."
