We have four local games to pick from this week as divisional action begins in the Liberty and Freedom Divisions of the Middlesex League.
Can a few coaches stop calling it the “large” and the “small” please. If we have to write it as Liberty and Freedom, they should also get with the program and do it also.
Anyway ... Here are the games we care about.
Woburn at Arlington, Friday, 7 p.m. — Quick fact: I have correctly picked the outcome of the last 11 Woburn games and 15 of their last 16, either going with the Wu, or against them. So once Gov. Charlie Baker legalizes sports betting in this state, you know what column to read before getting some action down on the Black & Orange.
Despite a loss to Burlington last week, credit to the Wu for showing some explosiveness with the passing game, something that I did not see in the opener with Wilmington. The Tanners likely will not need it here as struggling Arlington will have a hard time matching Woburn’s physicality in this one.
Stoneham QB Dehaun Chase ran wild on the Spy Ponders last week and the Tanners have the strength up front to pave the way for Simon Sathler, David Langlois and QB Logan Wilson to capitalize on the ground.
I would be surprised if Woburn had to throw more than three passes in this game, except for the fact that coach Jack Belcher would like to prove me wrong.
Woburn 28, Arlington 12
Reading at Belmont, Friday, 6 p.m. — The Rockets flipped a switch last week in their surprisingly easy romp at Acton-Boxborough that now puts a lot of things in play going forward. Sure, they were already a consensus favorite in the Liberty, but could now be a factor in the playoffs.
But, I will pump the brakes a little bit on playoff football in November and let’s get through the final weekend in September first.
Perhaps only Lizzo has had a better rookie year than the start that 14-year-old freshman James Murphy has had at QB for the Rockets. No, his dad Jim, a RMHS Hall of Famer from the Class of 1993, did not clone himself into a younger version of his former self. The kid has been on the fast track since his Pop Warner days.
The defense did a 180 last week for 0-1-8-6-7 and should be able to handle the Marauders in their opening Liberty Division game.
Belmont coach Yann Kumin’s battle with cancer has been inspiring and the Marauders could surprise some people down the line with their underrated talent.
Just not tonight.
Reading 34, Belmont 6
Winchester at Lexington, Friday, 6 p.m. — Love the town of Lexington, it has no problem rolling in portable lights to now play a bunch of Friday night games. It used to be one a year, but now looks like it lists three. And for those of us that cover high school football, the 6 p.m. starts are all good on our end.
The Sachems are 2-0 and the Minutemen are 0-2 so Winchester is the pick right? Nope.
Lexington has played some tough Div. 1 opponents and I’m going contrarian (shocking) here and picking the M-men.
Lexington 21, Winchester 18
Burlington at Watertown, 7 p.m. — The Red Devils are on a nice roll behind senior QB Khyle Pena whose father, Holvan, hails from Woburn and even scored a TD in the 1990 Thanksgiving Day win over Winchester. Just found that out today.
Pena triggers a very prolific offense with basically the entire offense running through him either running or passing it. Burlington appears to possess an automatic three- or four-touchdown offense. However, it also looks to be giving up three touchdowns so that needs to be addressed.
This should be another momentum builder for Burlington before the real tests with Stoneham and Melrose await in October.
Burlington 27, Watertown 14
Last Week: 1-1. Season: 3-3.
(Steve Algeri's picks appear during the high school football season.)
