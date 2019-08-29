READING — Claiming its first Middlesex League Liberty title since 2012, the Reading High golf team is well aware of the challenges that are waiting for the forthcoming season.
Achieving a 10-2 overall mark last season, the Rockets nearly advanced to the Division 2 State Champion-ships, only to lose in a fifth score tiebreaker for the second consecutive year to Winchester by a single stroke in the North Sectionals.
“It was definitely heartbreaking for sure,’’ said Nelson, who enters his 26th season with a career record of 166-101-5. “We came so close, and yet we barely missed the cut, and didn’t make it. We did lose some key guys to graduation, but we also have some depth as well as some guys returning. Right now we’re taking things just one match at a time.”
Nelson will somehow have to replace his top three golfers in No. 1 golfer Jimmy Murphy as well as Brendan Donovan and Sean Donovan, all of whom graduated from last year’ squad. Another key loss for the Rockets was Ben Cavazzoni, who played at the No. 4 slot.
“There’s no doubt that we lost a lot of great golfers from last year’s team,’’ said Nelson. “We lost a solid nucleus of guys, and we’re going to have to find a way to fill the void. We have some guys coming back, and we’re hoping they’ll be able to fill into those roles right now for us. We’re still working things out, but we’re hoping to solidify the lineup as soon as we can because the season starts (next week).”
Leading the way for the Rockets are junior co-captains Anthony Picano and Tom Sumner. Picano and Sumner are slated to vie for the top two spots vacated by last year’s senior group. Emerging as the top candidate to grab the No. 3 spot in the Rockets’ lineup is sophomore Ryan Goodwin, who has looked impressive during the pre-season.
Picano and Sumner were among the top six that participated in last year’s Division 2 North Sectionals, with Picano shooting a medal score of 79.
“Right now, Picano, Sumner and Goodwin are my best players,’’ said Nelson. “They’re the top guys, so they’ll most likely be positioned among the top three in the lineup right now. Nothing is really set in stone right now, but that’s the way it’s looking as of right now.”
Another key returning player is junior Zach Tzianabos, who served as a solid asset at the bottom of the lineup. Tzianabos will most likely be a prime candidate to be positioned either as the No. 4 or No. 5 slot.
“(Tzianabos) really finished the season strong last year for us,’’ said Nelson. “He’s looked really good so far, and I know a lot of the returning guys have worked hard in the off-season and have competed in local tournaments. They’ve improved a lot since last year, and we’re hoping that will carry into the season.”
As for the rest of the lineup, the Rockets will have some promising newcomers to the roster. Those include junior Chris Angelo and senior Pete Ianuzzo. Also competing for the final lineup spots are the freshmen group of Mateo Cappucci, Maxx Owens and Nate Johnson.
“We have some depth and experience coming back to the team, despite our graduation losses,’’ said Nelson. “We need to work on a lot of areas though, and that includes to improve compete level and having efficient course management. The league is very tough, and the guys still have to work on managing the course. We have to work on our drives and our putting, and have the ability to make the right shot selections in a given situation.”
As for pre-season progress, Nelson has been impressed with the team’s work ethic and positive attitude both on and off the course.
“The guys have a super attitude and we’re only going to get better with each tough match we play in this league,’’ said Nelson. “The league is going to be very tough again, and we’re hoping to be in the mix to compete with the top teams in the league.”
As for top teams in the Middlesex League Liberty Division, Nelson expects Winchester, Belmont and Lexington to be right in the mix to compete for the title while Burlington should be the top team in the Freedom Division.
“Winchester has a great team, and they made it to the (states) last year,’’ said Nelson. “They have a lot of their people returning, and Belmont and Lexington will be right there as well. Burlington always has a solid program in the (Freedom) Division, and they should be strong once again.”
The Rockets will have six road matches and five at home at Meadow Brook.
“The guys have been adapting to the new rules of golf and improving par-3 play,’’ said Nelson. “We know how tough the challenges are going to be ahead of us, but the kids have a great attitude and they’re working hard to improve their game. The goal is to improve with every match and practice, and qualify for the states. We have six road matches and five home matches, which makes it a very tough travel schedule.”
The Rockets will open the season against Winchester next Thursday (Sept. 5) at Winchester Country Club.
