WOBURN — Following the cancellation of the 2020 season, the Woburn High girls tennis team competed in a shortened campaign last year and finished with a 2-10 overall mark.
With 35 players present during the first week of tryouts, veteran coach Steve Sullivan is excited regarding the program’s high numbers this season.
The Tanners will have a full slate of 16 games along with the newly formatted MIAA statewide tournament.
“I know myself personally and especially the players, are incredibly excited to get back to a full season of spring tennis after the shortened season last year,’’ said Sullivan, who is returning for his 19th season. “They are working hard to get ready for the start of the season which will begin later this week.”
Guiding the Tanners will be senior tri-captains Abby O’Brien, Caroline O’Brien and Saraah Gubitsky.
Abby O’Brien played at No. 3 singles last season and will most likely slide into the No. 2 position while Caroline O’Brien and Gubitsky could rotate between singles and doubles positions.
Other returning starters for the Tanners also included senior Sarah Turner, who saw action at No. 1 doubles, while sophomore Reagan Mohammed was the Tanners’ No. 1 singles player as a freshman last season.
Seniors Nehal Garg and Prasi Shahi should also be in the mix for both singles spots and should receive some playing time at doubles.
“Challenge matches for the singles and doubles spots are ongoing and nothing has been decided yet as quite a few newcomers might also challenge for varsity spots.,’’ said Sullivan. “Reagan Mohammed will be first singles with all the other spots to be determined over the course of the next few practices.”
Sullivan remains optimistic that with some added depth in the lineup, that the Tanners could surprise some teams this season.
Strengths for the Tanners include some solid veteran leadership along with the combination of returning and younger players that have shown promise on the court during the pre-season.
With many newcomers on the team this season, Sullivan has been impressed with the depth and potential the Tanners have.
“We have many newcomers who are playing hard and doing a great job in the first week of tryouts,’’ said Sullivan. “They are competing with the returning players for both varsity and junior varsity spots and are doing a great job. It is still very early but I am excited to see how the newer players develop over the course of the season.”
As for the league favorites, Sullivan is well aware that Winchester and Lexington should contend for not only the league championship, but also a state title. Despite the obstacles that the Tanners face on a yearly basis, Sullivan remains hopeful that the Tanners will be competitive in a tough Middlesex League Liberty Division.
“The Middlesex League is such a good league with so many good programs and players that each and every match is going to be challenging,’’ said Sullivan. “I personally feel the Middlesex League is one of if not the best league in the entire state but we will compete and do our best each and every time we step on the courts. There are no easy days in the Middlesex League so you need to be ready to play and compete at a high level each and every match.”
The Tanners are scheduled to face Melrose in their season opener on Thursday afternoon at the Melrose High Tennis Courts.
“The girls are just looking forward to getting out on the courts and hitting with their teammates each day in an effort to compete and become the best players they can possibly be,’’ said Sullivan. “I know the girls are going to work real hard and I am excited to see what this team can accomplish this season. “
