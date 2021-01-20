WOBURN — After an expected sluggish first game performance by the Reading boys hockey team a week ago in a loss to Woburn at Burbank, the Rockets looked to be headed to a similar fate on Monday.
In only its second game of the season after a Covid shutdown, the Rockets managed to rally from an early, 2-0 deficit to take a 3-2 lead in the second half against host Woburn. But, the Tanners managed to fight back to score a goal with 5:50 left to salvage a point with a 3-3 tie, yesterday at O'Brien Rink.
Woburn remains undefeated with a 3-0-1 record, while Reading (0-1-1) overall played much better than a week ago and seems poised for its first victory in the near future.
“Not a great game for us,” said Woburn coach Jim Duran. “Reading was the better team today.”
Woburn took the initial lead at 3:38 of the first half off a Rocket turnover. Brett Stone stole the puck at his own blue line, broke up ice, down the right side, before getting the puck to Ryan Scalesse. The sophomore got position on a Reading defenseman that left him one-on-one with goalie Alec Sullivan, and he beat him with a shot into the left side of the net for his first varsity goal.
After killing off a penalty, the Tanners took a 2-0 lead at 6:35. Stone was battling for the puck on the left boards in the Reading zone. When the Rocket player finally got the puck away, it went right to an oncoming Jonathan Surrette who one-timed it by Sullivan from the top of the left circle.
Surrette nearly scored again, a few minutes later, but was denied on the doorstep by Sullivan, a junior, making his first varsity start in net for the Rockets.
Reading had a productive power play on that initial penalty, putting several pucks on Woburn goalie Ryan Moriarty, so when the Tanners made the unfortunate mistake of taking three penalties all at once (minor, double-minor), the Rockets were given a four-minute power play, the first two minutes with a two-man advantage.
Taking full advantage of the situation, Reading scored twice during the four minutes to tie the game at 2-2.
While the Rockets had a two-man advantage, junior defenesman Zach Micciche had the puck in the high slot. He sent a wrist shot through a screen that was defelected off a Woburn player in front and into the net at 17:10.
Less than two minutes later, Reading scored again on the power play. Evan Pennucci passed to freshman Cullen Emery at the top of the slot. Emery skated to the right circle, then cut to the net, beating Morirarty with a wrist shot at 18:53.
"Even being up two goals, they (Rockets) were still outplaying us at the time," said Duran. "Undisciplined penalties were part of a very sloppy game for us."
The intermission between halves offered a chance for the Tanners to regroup and come back strong to start the second, but it was Reading which maintained the momentum and had an edge in play.
Moriarty made a big early save on Mike Meile among several before the Rockets did take the lead at 10:03.
Ryan Goodwin and Tommy Sumner set the play in motion that ended with Mulvey shooting and scoring from the right circle for his second goal of the game, making it 3-2 with plenty of time remaining.
Six minutes later, Woburn fought back to get the equalizer. Jackson Powers won the faceoff that Surrette chased down and got to the puck along the left boards. Surrette shot the puck toward the front of the net, where Powers made a nice finish, deflecting the puck inside the right post on a bang-bang play.
Down the stretch, the Rockets had the best chance to retake the lead but Moriarty managed to stone Mulvey on his hat trick bid from low in the left circle.
"I thought Reading played well," said Duran. "We had to work hard to get the point."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.