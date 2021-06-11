WOBURN — The Woburn High baseball team began the postseason in excellent form, combining top-line pitching with stellar defense and timely hitting for a 4-0 shutout of Melrose, in the first round of the Middlesex League Tournament, yesterday at Carroll Field.
The Tanners advance to the second round where they will host Reading, an 8-5 victor over Wakefield, Saturday morning (10 a.m.) back at Carroll Field.
Woburn got a strong outing from ace pitcher Aidan Vining, who improved his record to 5-1 with a two-hit shutout. Vining walked four and struck out 10, helping the Tanners improve to 7-3 overall on the season.
“Obviously AV pitched great, he had all his stuff working today,” said Woburn coach Joe Wells. “He was fired up and our bats came around today, especially the bottom of our lineup.”
The Red Raiders got a strong outing from starter Ronan Donahue. But, the Tanners made him pay for every hit he allowed with strong baserunning and by building momentum, as they did by stringing four hits together in a two-run third inning.
“It was a good team win,” said Wells. “That is a good ballclub over there, and their pitcher threw well.”
Vining, a left-hander, issued walks to Gavin Donahue and Ronan Donahue in the top of the first, but he also struck out the side, leaving Melrose frustrated with the home plate umpire’s strike zone.
Woburn’s hitting star was junior catcher Mike Arsenault, who went 3-for-3 on the day with two doubles, a run and an RBI.
Arsenault made his presence felt in the bottom of the first when he doubled to right-center with two outs. Arsenault stole third base, and when the throw skipped past the third baseman and down the left field line, Arsenault came home with the game’s first run.
Mark Aylward tried to get something going for the Red Raiders after drawing a one-out walk in the top of the third, but Arsenault came up firing and threw him out trying to steal second. The play became even bigger when Gavin Donahue followed with a single. Vining got his fifth strikeout to end the inning for Melrose.
Woburn’s two-run third did not start until Ronan Donahue had gotten the first two batters with two of his four strikeouts on the day.
Brett Stone kept the inning alive with a line drive single, followed by another single from Mike Chiodo to put runners on first and second. Arsenault singled to plate Stone, and Connor Welch singled to score Chiodo for a 3-0 lead. The third out came on the basepaths.
The Red Raiders got a chance to get right back in the game, in the top of the fourth, when they had two runners on base with one out. Ronan Donahue had led off with his team’s second hit, and Luke Desmond walked with one out. Vining got out of the inning by getting the next batter to hit into a 5-3 double play, started by Jackson Powers at third base.
“Defensively we played very well today,” said Wells. “We had a couple guys out, banged up, and we had a couple others coming back today.”
Woburn got its last run in the bottom of the fifth for the 4-0 final. With one out, Danny Coveno singled and stole second. Donahue nearly escaped when he got the next batter on a ground out to first, but Chiodo came up with a clutch single to score Coveno.
Arsenault followed with his second double to put runners on second and third, before getting the next batter on a fly ball for the final out of the inning.
Vining was at his best the final three innings, retiring all nine batters he faced while getting half of his 10 strikeouts.
“It was a great team win, today,” said Wells. “I’m happy for the kids.”
The Tanners split against the Rockets during the regular season. Woburn will send out junior Owen Ackerman (2-1), who took a no decision in his first start against Reading and has been delivering solid outings each time he takes the mound, this season.
