WINCHESTER — This past golf season, Winchester’s Owen Egan continued his outstanding play and was one of the main cogs in the team finishing the year with a perfect 10-0 record.
As a solid No. 2 player behind No. 1 Trevor Lopez, Egan managed to be more of a “1A” player and be just as good of a player as any other team’s No. 1’s.
A year ago Egan (6-1, 170) played a major role for the team as it won its first ever Division 2 state golf title.
While MIAA sectional and state tournaments could not be held this year as a result of COVID-19 pandemic, the senior quad captain certainly made the most out of his opportunity on the golf course this fall.
Not only did he finish with an impressive 8-2 individual mark at No. 2, that greatly aided the team going a perfect 10-0 playing in a very strong Liberty Division of the Middlesex League, but he also finished off his career with a flourish.
Egan’s final shot of the season resulted in a hole-in-one on the 123-yard, par-3 ninth hole at Winchester Country Club
“I was talking to (Trevor) Lopez on the tee, and the pin (looked in a good position),’’ said Egan. “He told me before my tee shot that I had a great chance of getting a hole-in-one. I hit my pitching wedge about 108 yards and it rolled 15 yards on the green and it fell in the hole. Everyone was cheering and it was very cool to see the last shot of the season be a hole-in-one.”
“Owen is a very competitive young man,” said Winchester High coach Tom Walsh. “He’s just one of those kids, who approaches the game with an even keel. He goes out there and leads by example. But, at the same time, he has a passion for the game of golf, and pushes others to be the best golfers they can be.”
As a senior quad-captain this year, Egan is already a two-time Middlesex League All-Star as well as an All-Scholastic a year ago.
Originally a soccer player, Egan played on the boys’ freshman soccer team before he ventured over to pursuing his aspirations as a golfer. When he wasn’t on the soccer field, he would be playing competitive rounds of golf with Lopez.
As a sophomore, Egan quickly jumped into the No. 2 spot during his first year on the team. Playing behind Lopez, Egan served as a key asset for the 2018 squad.
Posting an individual match record of 10-2, Egan helped guide the golf team to the Division 2 state tournament. Finishing in a fourth-place tie with Reading, Winchester posted a total score of 315 points at Four Oaks Country Club in Dracut as Egan, was the team’s medalist and carded a three-over par at 75.
In the Division 2 states at Marshfield Country Club, Egan helped lead his team to a third-place finish.
While Winchester finished third in the 2018 Division 2 states, the best was yet to come for Egan and the Winchester golf team.
As the No. 2 player as a junior, Egan recorded an impressive 12-2 individual match record while guiding the team to its first ever Division 2 North Sectional championship with a winning score of 315 at Far Corner GC in Boxford. Egan once again was the team’s medalist while finishing third overall with a three-over par at 75.
Advancing to the Division 2 states again, the Winchestr golf team captured its first ever title, outlasting Concord-Car-lisle by a 313-314 margin.
While Lopez (bound for UConn) claimed the individual title with an even-par round of 71, Egan finished three-over at 74.
“Trevor (Lopez) and I are really close friends, and we push each other a lot to become better players,’’ said Egan. “We have a great relationship, and we support each other, but at the same time we also like to be competitive against one another. I think we’ve helped each other take our games to that next level.”
As the COVID-19 pandemic placed much of the state near a virtual standstill throughout this year, golf was one of the few sports that was relatively unaffected thanks to its natural social distancing on the course.
YOUNGEST MEN'S CHAMP AT WINCHESTER COUNTRY CLUB
Egan managed to participate in 10 tournaments this summer, including the MGA Junior Amateur Championship, and this year’s men’s club championship at Winchester Country Club.
The junior club champ at Winchester CC in 2019, Egan became the youngest men’s champ at age 17 in the 118 years of the men’s tournament at Winchester CC.
Egan, who was battling a wrist injury that almost forced him to withdraw, defeated seven-time men’s club champion Brendan Monahan, who is the brother of PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan.
“It was very competitive and it went back and forth,’’ said Egan about the final round. “It was great going out there in the final round, having so many people out there cheering for me. It was just an awesome experience.”
In the MGA Junior Amateur Championship this summer at Cranberry Valley GC in Harwich, Egan shot an even-par 72 to make it into match play. There he shocked Max Hutter (Weston GC), the top seed, in 19th holes in the quarterfinals. Egan bowed, 3 & 1, in the semifinals.
Egan will aim to pursue his passion for golf at the collegiate level at the Division 1 level at the College of Holy Cross.
“The (Holy Cross) coach contacted me, and recruited me to come out for the team next year,’’ said Egan. “It’s something I’m definitely looking forward to. It’s tough that we couldn’t compete in sectionals or states, because I thought we would’ve had a great shot of repeating as state champions. We still had a chance to play golf, and we had a great season. I’m definitely looking forward to continue to work on my game and to play golf in college.”
