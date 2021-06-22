READING — The Reading High boys lacrosse team began play in the MIAA Division 2 North tournament by continuing its roll through the Middlesex League.
After taking control in the middle two quarters, the Rockets held off Burlington, 10-5 in a sectional quarterfinal on Monday at RMHS Turf Field 2.
Reading (14-0) will host Melrose on Wednesday in the North semifinals. Melrose, the Freedom Division champion, defeated 2019 state champion Winchester, 14-6. With Wakefield playing Billerica in the other semifinal, three of the four remaining teams in Division 2 North are from the Middlesex League.
“It shows how strong the Middlesex League is,” said Reading coach Charlie Hardy.
Reading came out of the first quarter with 1-0 lead. Red Devil goalie Colin Browne made seven saves in the opening quarter (14 total) and did not give up a goal until Reading defender Charlie Miele went the length of the field to score with 2:47 left in the first.
“That’s the best goalie we’ve seen all year,” Hardy said. “(At the end of the first quarter) we were in shock. We weren’t shooting very well. We had to take better shots, but their goalie was playing very well.”
Reading pulled away from Burlington in the second quarter, taking a 6-1 lead into halftime. Colin Mulvey scored the final three goals of the half after Paul D’Eramo put the Devils on the board with 4:29 left in the half.
Robbie Granara and Matt Blasi also scored in the second quarter to put Reading up 3-0 before D’Eramo’s goal.
“I was very happy with how we did,” said Burlington coach Brenden Maney. “I wanted the kids to believe they belonged and they did. Colin kept us in the game, but Reading had a few more athletes than we do. They get after it, all four quarters, end to end, sideline to sideline. They never quit and that’s why they’re 14-0.”
The Rockets added three more goals in the third quarter and held a 9-3 advantage going into the game’s final 12 minutes. Robbie Granara , Mark Boyle and Mulvey scored in the third. Brendan Janis and Kolby Sloan scored for Burlington.
In the fourth quarter, the Devils added two more. Sloan scored with 9:41 left in the fourth. With 3:50 remaining, Browne, the goalie, went ran upfield and found the back of the Rockets’ net to cut Reading’s lead to 9-5.
Just 45 seconds later, however, Blasi scored to restore Reading’s five-goal lead.
“We just had a little more depth,” Hardy said. “Finn (Granara, the goalie) played well and our defense did well. We do have to play better.”
Burlington’s faceoff specialist, Ryan McGillvray played well, helping the Devils gain possession.
“He, along with Browne, are our captains,” Maney said. “We felt to have a chance, we needed to possess the ball and he’s been winning his share all year.”
Finn Granara made 10 saves for Reading.
GIRLS LACROSSE TOURNEY
READING 20, WINCHESTER 8
The Reading High girls lacrosse team began play in the MIAA Division 1 North tournament with a 20-8 victory over Winchester on Monday at RMHS’ Turf Field 2.
Reading (13-1) will host Danvers in the North quarterfinals on Wednesday.
Monday’s win was the fourth time the Lady Rockets defeated Winchester this season. They defeated Winchester twice in Middlesex League Liberty Division play and in the semifinals of the Middlesex League tournament.
Lydia Tangney led the Lady Rockets with six goals. Mia Pantano added four goals and two assists. Molly MacCurtain scored three goals and added two assists. Kiara Tangney scored three goals with one assist. Lily Stanton scored two goals. Julia Barbato (one goal, one assist) and Kiki Gohr (one goal) also figured in the scoring.
Lauren Donovan made eight saves.
Lauren O’Connell led Winchester (9-6) with four goals. Marie Martignetti and Charlotte DeLuria also scored. Claire Book added an assist.
CHELMSFORD 15, WOBURN 5
The Woburn High girls' lacrosse team gave its best effort, but No. 2 seed Chelmsford went on to a 15-5 victory, last night in the Div. 1 North tourney at Chelmsford High.
The Lions established their dominance by scoring all 10 first-half goals to take a 10-0 lead into the half. The Tanners scored the first two goals of the third quarter, but Chelmsford answered with two of its own, and the score was 12-3 after three.
After scoring the first two goals of the fourth quarter, the Lions kept the game on running time the rest of the way.
"We came out timid in the first half and Chelmsford took advantage of that," said Woburn coach Maggie Meagher. "We made some adjustments and pulled ourselves together for the second half. Unfortunately we could not dig ourselves out of the hole."
Rachel McLaughlin had two goals and an assist to lead Woburn (7-7), while Shauna Cronin had a goal and an assist. Mackenzie Willis and Lily Anderson also scored goals. All four goal scorers are senior co-captains.
"This is a great group of seniors who overcame adversity," said Meagher. "We will miss their leadership and dedication, next year."
