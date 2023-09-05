READING — It’s a new season, with new challenges and lots of new faces.
After graduating a large senior class from last year’s 9-2 team that repeated as now five-time Middlesex League Liberty Division champions and reached the Round of 8 of the MIAA Division 2 state playoffs, the Reading High football team will have new starters in 17 of the 22 offensive and defensive positions
“We’ve made some good strides,” said Reading coach John Fiore, now in his 20th year as head coach and with a 154-57 career record.
One of the new starters will have a familiar last name. Jack Murphy, a junior, will take over at quarterback for older brother James, who was a generational player as a four-year starter and the program’s all-time leading passer.
“He’s a different style of quarterback than James,” Fiore said, noting that the Rockets have adjusted the offense to suit Jack’s strengths, as well as those of the whole team. “That’s just something we’d do anyway. James was a four-year starter and we added to the offense each year. Now we look at the quarterback’s strengths as well as the rest of the teams. Years ago, you’d have the system and fit the players into it. Now everything is adjusted to the talent you have.”
This fall, Jack will be working with several other new starters in every part of the offense.Senior guard Josh Robichaud is the lone returning starter on both offensive and defensive lines. Newcomers James Donahue, Jeremiah Sanford, Isaac Robinson, Nick Votour, Jacob Whitmer and Jack Nelson will be filling the open positions.
In the backfield, senior Andrew Jackvony and junior J’Von Burcy will be leading the running backs.
With the passing game, not only did James Murphy graduate, but so did receivers Ryan Strout, Jesse Doherty and Aidan Bekkenhuis. Junior Jake Palm and sophomore Brady Comenos will be among the receivers.
Jackvony, Robichaud and Palm started on defense last fall. Jackvony as an outside linebacker, Robichaud as a nose guard and Palm as a free safety. Sean Crowley, a senior, is back as a defensive end.
Reading prepared for the season with scrimmages against Lynn Classical, defending MIAA Division 3 state champion Wakefield and Division 1 power Andover.
“That’s why we scrimmage teams like Lynn Classical, Wakefield and Andover in the preseason,” Fiore said, “It helps us get ready.”
Reading opens the season at home against Melrose next Friday (Sept. 8) before going on the road to face Catholic Conference foe Boston College High, then Danvers in the final game before the league opener against Woburn.
“Right now, we’re just focused on Melrose,” Fiore said. “That’s a program. They always compete.”
In each of the last two seasons, Woburn has been the Rockets’ main competition for the Liberty Division title. Winchester gave Reading a challenge last year. Belmont figures to be an improved team.
“There have been years when I haven’t been sure if we’d win two games, then went on to win the league title,” Fiore said. “If we stay healthy, we could have a chance,”
In the playoffs, Reading will be in Division 3 this fall after spending the last two seasons in Division 2 since the MIAA adopted the state-wide playoff format. In each of the last two seasons, Reading has reached the state quarterfinals. The Rockets lost to eventual champion Catholic Memorial in 2021 and Bishop Feehan last fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.