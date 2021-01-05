READING — All Reading High winter sports “have been cancelled until further notice,” so stated a Reading School District email that went out Thursday, Dec. 30 by Reading School Superintendent John Doherty who also provided an update this morning.
Reading teams already had cancelled their opening games in girls and boys hockey and basketball this past weekend with Winchester, but now everything is on hold. Gymnastics was to begin this coming Saturday.
“We have been monitoring the number of school COVID cases for both staff and students since school ended last week. Since December 24th, we have been informed that there have been 21 positive cases, including 8 at RMHS, 2 at Coolidge, 3 at Eaton, 1 at Barrows, 1 at Killam, 2 RISE, and 4 staff. This past week represents 5.6% of all of the cases that we have had since September,” Doherty wrote last week.
Monday, Jan. 4 he issued a follow-up
“Unfortunately, we are seeing an increase in positive cases for students who are participating in sports, not only at the High School level, but at the younger levels as well. At the younger levels, we have seen transmissions from students who are in gymnastics and hockey. At the high school level, we have seen positive cases in all the winter sports, including basketball.
“In terms of sports, we were able to have a modified fall sports schedule, again by successfully using protocols and postponing events when indicated by positive cases or exposures. the winter season has already been more challenging.
“Before hockey even started, there were 4 positive cases, and another 2 cases following the first tryout. On the first day of basketball tryouts there was an exposure to one positive case, and the gymnastics team has had 6 positive cases following exposure on their first day of practice.
“Over the last few days, we have seen additional cases with students who participate in boys and girls hockey. If we were practicing, we would have most likely had to postpone those practices because students would have been in close contact.
“We have become aware that not all venues have been following the same consistent protocols, and these off-site facilities have put our athletes and their families at risk. Again, we hope that our students recover fully, and that these cases have minimal impact on their families.
“However, there is concern in the medical community that some athletes may have residual health issues such as myocarditis following infection with COVID-19 even if only mildly symptomatic. For this reason, though we hope to resume a winter sports schedule as soon as possible, we must do so taking every precaution.”
