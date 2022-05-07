READING — Woburn made a strong statement on Reading’s home field scoring early and often in a decisive 7-1 victory over a flat Rocket squad that saw their four-game win streak end in with a thud.
Reading’s second defeat of the season seemed imminent with its level of play, especially on the defensive side (12 errors in the last five games), being spotty over the prior four and Woburn took full advantage by applying the pressure with an aggressive approach.
With the win, Woburn (8-6, 6-6 ML) closes in on a tournament berth thanks to a four-game win streak that it will take into its next game at home versus Lexington next Tuesday.
An energized Tanner lineup came out of the gate swinging the bats as the first four batters reached base before Reading starter Jack Raimo recorded an out.
“The kids were fired up and were swinging the bats early which we really haven’t done all year,” said Woburn coach Joe Wells. “It was the best weather we have had all year so maybe that helped.”
Singles by Mike Chiodo and Ryan Lush were followed by a walk to Mike Arsenault.
Connor Welch then knocked home the first run with a single
Danny DeFeo hit a sacrifice fly that brought home the second run but Reading caught Arsenault advancing to third base for a key second out and temporary momentum killer.
Raimo escaped further damage after Woburn hurler Jackson Powers doubled and Eric Paradis walked to load the bases by inducing a foul pop out.
Reading (10-2, 9-2 ML) had to feel pretty good entering the second inning only down two runs after Woburn brought eight hitters to the plate in the first inning. But the feeling didn’t last long.
In the second with one out, Chiodo reached on an infield hit. After a walk, Arsenault doubled to center field scoring Chiodo.
An infield error on Welch’s grounder down the first base line followed which scored both Tanner baserunners and a 5-0 lead.
Eventually Welch scored the sixth run on a fielder’s choice after advancing to third on a DeFeo single and Powers walk.
Reading’s best chance to get back in the game was after two were out in the bottom of the second inning.
Two straight singles by Ryan Mulvey and Thomas Fratto were followed by an RBI single from Matt Ronayne.
A walk to Ben Wright brought the dangerous Jacob Carter to the plate.
Carter hit a hard line drive to straight away deep center field that looked like a sure bases-clearing hit but Tanner center fielder Chiodo, after turning the wrong way initially, righted himself and lunged backwards and made an acrobatic catch.
“Michael has started in center field for two years gets good jumps, is quick and we trust him,” said Wells. “That ball was crushed and was probably inches away from getting over his head.”
Instead of putting Reading right back in the game at 6-4 it defused what turned out to be its best opportunity to close in on the Woburn advantage.
Powers kept Reading down for the remainder of his six-inning stint allowing just two more hits after the second inning and striking out five.
“This is Jackson’s first start in 15 days and he was rested and had his good stuff.” said Wells.
The Tanners tacked another run on in the sixth. Lush singled, stole second and ended up scoring on DeFeo’s infield out after he had advanced to third base.
That was the lone run allowed by Rocket reliever Mulvey who had entered in the second inning after the damage had already been done.
“You aren’t going to win many games playing the kind of defense we have lately and it finally caught up with us today,” said Reading coach Dave Blanchard. “So it is time to re-tool and get back on the right track.”
Reading attempts to start a new win streak and clean up its game in a non-leaguer at home versus Medford on Saturday at 3 p.m.
