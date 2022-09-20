READING — After accomplishing one of its finest seasons in the program’s history, the Reading High Boys’ Cross Country team is aiming for a repeat of success.
Finishing as co-champions of the Middlesex League Liberty Division, the Rockets finished the regular season with a 6-1 mark along with a fourth place in the Division 1B Eastern Mass State Meet. The Rockets competed in the All-State meet for only the fourth time in the program’s history.
“We had a great season last year, and we accomplished a lot as a team, and we’re hoping we’ll be able to bring that same level of success this season,’’ said coach Michael Connelly, who’s entering his 19th season as coach. “We worked very hard to achieve the success we had last year, and so far things have gone very well for the boys.”
With about 33 runners on the squad this season, Connelly possesses a deep squad that combines experience as well as some promising newcomers.
“The team is very excited to begin the season,’’ said Connelly. “We have been working hard and pre-season practices and workouts have been going well. The boys were 6-1 last season and we hope to have the ability to continue at a similar level of consistent performances with strength upfront and a strong pack of runners.”
From the pre-season time trials and practices, Connelly has been very pleased with the hard work and effort throughout the season.
“We have about 33 runners on the team currently and we had a very strong opening few weeks of practices,’’ said Connelly. “It is evident many runners put in the miles and effort during the off season and are ready to compete. I am very pleased with the off-season training and our pre-season team practices thus far; everyone is working hard and showing a lot of commitment to the team.”
Leading the way for the Rockets will be senior tri-captains Andrew Abdella, Jack Quinn and Matt Lakin. Connelly has been pleased with the leadership and experience the captains have provided both on and off the course.
“The senior captains have provided solid leadership throughout the pre-season,’’ said Connelly. “They’ve done a great job in the pre-season and they’ve been able to execute the results out on the cross country course. I couldn’t have been more pleased with the way things have been gone so far for us. We also have some seasoned veterans returning to the team as well, and that’s going to be very beneficial to us for sure.”
Also returning for the Rockets this season will be the junior group of Ben Wallace, Graham Goodwin, Ed Sanphy as well as Calvin Brown and Henry Myatt.
(Ben Wallace) and Graham (Goodwin) have some quality experience from last year’s season, and we also have juniors that have shown a lot of promise for the team,’’ said Connelly. “We do have experienced juniors and others that have a chance that can finish in our top seven. I’ve been very happy with the time trials of the team, and they just continue to work hard and improve. We want to maintain the same amount of success that we’ve accomplished as we move forward into the season.”
Sophomores that have fared impressive for the Rockets include the group of Jack Filipski, Rory O’Neill as well as Michael Carroll and Andrew McCarthy.
“The sophomores have looked very strong as well, and some of them also have a chance to finish among the top seven runners,’’ said Connelly. “They show a lot of potential and they’ve looked very strong during our pre-season races along the course.”
Promising newcomers to the squad include the duo of Tim Connolly and Owen Sinclair, who have managed to deliver a solid effort in the pre-season.
“Freshmen Tim Connolly and Owen Sinclair have all looked strong in practices thus far, said Connelly. “They’ve been working hard and we’re looking forward to our first meet of the season.”
As for pre-season goals, Connelly is hopeful that the Rockets will compete among the top teams in the Middlesex League’s Liberty Division. Along with the Rockets, Lexington, Arlington and Winchester all have a chance to compete for this year’s league title.
“The team once again hopes to compete with the other strong teams in the Liberty division of the Middlesex League,’’ said Connelly. “Arlington, Lexington, and Winchester all will all have very strong teams as well and we hope to be able to compete with them. The team hopes to qualify for the all state meet by finishing in the top seven of the divisional meet in November. We will really need to work hard, stay healthy, and continue to improve and get stronger each week throughout the season if we accomplish this goal. I am pleased with the work ethic thus far and we will continue to put in the miles and effort all season.”
The Rockets open the season against Wilmington on Tuesday at the Reading Town Forest Course.
