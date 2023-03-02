READING — Every so often a team gets to play one of its league rivals three times with the third usually coming in a win or go home scenario in the tournament.
In front of an electrifying crowd at Burbank Arena, Reading defeated Woburn, 4-1, in the Round of 32 of the MIAA Division 1 Tournament.
The Rockets jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first and never looked back as they put forth one of their best efforts of the season.
This was the third meeting between the two Middlesex League Liberty Division rivals. In the previous two, each team won on its home ice. The last time was on Feb. 8 at O’Brien Rink and it was the Tanners that had the upper hand (4-1 win) so Reading was not coming into this tournament game underestimating Woburn.
Reading (12-7-3) will now move on to the Round of 16 and play the winner of tonight’s Hingham-King Philip game. Date and time of that game is still TBD.
Last night, the Rockets had four different goal-scorers and coach Mark Doherty was pleased with how his team came out and battled.
“We played really well tonight,” said Doherty. “I am happy for the boys. The effort was excellent and getting a 2-0 lead in the first was huge for us. Jack (Donnelly) got us on the board first and I am thrilled for him. He had a great game, he shoots the puck well and he works hard so I am glad he got rewarded. We were pretty stable throughout the entire game, so now we have to just keep grinding.”
Woburn (13-7-1) battled hard but saw its season come to an end after an outstanding second half of the season.
“It was a great year for us,” said Woburn coach Jim Duran. “We played really well down the stretch (8-1-1), but we didn’t have a great game tonight. The whole thing kind of got to us and we had a lot of younger guys playing and it becomes hard.
“Reading was really good tonight,” Duran continued. “We finally had a little momentum late in the second when we scored, but then we gave that power-play goal up and that didn’t help us.”
Both teams came out flying in the first period, but a little over two min-utes into the first period Reading struck first.
Donnelly grabbed the puck after a Woburn turnover, brought it up the wing and sniped it past Tanners goalie Jeremy Barreto for his fifth goal of the year to give the Rockets a 1-0 lead.
It was pretty much all Reading in the first as it was creating many scoring opportunities all period. Woburn had its shots with a few good chances but was turned away by Reading goalie Chris Hanifan.
Late in the first period, Reading went up 2-0 on a rebound goal by senior captain Robbie Granara.
Mark Boyle made a nice play along the boards and passed in front to Matty Fichera. Fichera took a shot that was saved by Barreto. The puck came loose and Granara was there to bury it home for his seventh of the season.
The second period was a lot of back and forth play with both sides getting quality scoring chances.
Woburn was pressuring to get on the board all period and at 12:25 of the second, the Tanners finally broke through.
Freshman Matt Hughes scored his first goal of the season as he fired a wrist shot from the point after passes from Jack McEleney and Danny DeFeo to cut Reading’s lead in half.
With 12 seconds left in the period, Woburn drew a penalty giving Reading another key opportunity to score and the Rockets didn’t waste any time.
Eight seconds into the power play, Reading set it up perfectly and senior Kevin Thomson fired one from the point through traffic that found the net to give Reading a two-goal lead back.
The Tanners had two prime chances in the beginning of the third as Reading got hit with back-to-back penalties putting Woburn on the power play twice. Though the Tanners had some chances, they were shut down by Hanifan who remained locked in on the night.
After successfully killing off both penalties, Reading scored one more and this time it was a snipe off the stick of senior defenseman Maxx Owens to seal the impressive 4-1 win.
Though Woburn’s season came to a disappointing end, Duran couldn’t be more proud of his team.
“Our kids worked so hard all season,” said Duran. “I am so proud and we got so much better as the season went on. Our seniors really stepped up. They were a great group of kids and I was so happy to coach them.
As for Reading, it is anticipating a rematch with Hingham and if so, it's shaping up to be a fun one.
“If we play Hingham and play like that we will be good,” said Doherty. “It is a great rivalry but they are very good and it is going to take a hell of an effort. But, you always want to play good teams so we will see what happens.”
Reading faced Hingham in the Ed Burns Coffee Pot tournament on Feb. 5 and lost in double overtime. The game is officially listed as a 1-1 tie by the MIAA.
