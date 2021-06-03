WINCHESTER — Just as its done all season to get to this point, the Woburn High softball team once again got some big hits early to take a quick lead. Then along with good pitching and fielding it went on to secure an eighth straight win and the Liberty Division championship.
The Tanners scored four runs in the first two innings, and added four more runs in the fourth inning, to break a close battle open. Woburn maintained its lead with some good pitching and defensive play, to come away with a 9-4 victory over Winchester, in a game held at Ciarcia Field yesterday.
The win not only improve Woburn’s record to a perfect 8-0, but clinched outright possession of the Middlesex League Liberty Division championship for the fourth time in the last five seasons.
“Winchester challenged us, but we met that challenge by getting some big hits today,” said Woburn coach Courtney Sigsbury. “Tiffany Bryant had that huge hit in the first inning which set the tone, and then we had kids up and down the line-up stepping up after that by drawing walks and getting base hits.”
The Tanners had eight hits, with senior Grace Sgroi leading the way with three, while Clara Horton had two and Jenna Taylor and Morgan Barmash both hit home runs. Barmash also pitched the entire game for Woburn and struggled a bit with her control with a bunch of walks, but still struck out 10 and held Winchester to five hits.
Jill Tucci pitched the entire game for Winchester and did strike out nine, but also walked six batters in the first two innings that helped Woburn take an early lead.
The Tanners once again jumped out quickly by scoring three runs in the top of the first inning. Keeli Queen walked, Grace Sgroi singled to left, and Taylor and Barmash both walked to force home Queen. Then Tiffany Bryant smacked a single to center to drive in Grace Sgroi and Taylor, and give Woburn an instant 3-0 lead.
The Tanners added another run in the top of the second inning when Queen and Bella Sgroi both walked, and Grace Sgroi singled to left to drive in Queen, and extend Woburn’s lead to 4-0.
Forced to play catch-up, Winchester did respond by scoring twice in the bottom of the same frame when Sophia Rauseo walked, and Maddy Goldberg followed with a long home run to left, to cut Woburn’s lead to 4-2.
“Woburn is a very good team that plays well, and they came out and got some hits right away,” said Winchester head coach Alison Pini. “Then we tried to play catch-up, and we had some hitters that got big hits and fielders who made some great plays. Unfortunately for us Woburn just played a better game overall.”
After a scoreless third inning, the Tanners broke the game open by scoring four more runs in the top of the fourth frame. Bella Sgroi led off with a walk, then after Grace Sgroi singled to left, Taylor hit a long three-run homer to center, and Barmash followed with a homer to left, to increased Woburn’s lead to 8-2.
“Jenna (Taylor) had that huge towering home run to center field, and then Morgan (Barmash) hit one to go back-to-back,” said Sigsbury. “That broke it open and we kind of cruised after that, but we did enough with great hitting, pitching, and fielding to stay four or five runs ahead the rest of the game.”
Again Winchester didn’t quit. In the bottom half of the inning Rauseo hit a solo home run to right, to slice Woburn’s lead to 8-4.
Then Barmash, who had allowed three hits but only walked one batter in the first four innings, struggled with her control in the bottom of the fifth inning to give Winchester a great chance to get back in the game. She walked Tucci, Grace Ciulla, and Tia Fiorentino to load the bases with one out.
But she settled down and got Gaby Kaduson to fly out to center. And since Tucci left early before the ball was caught, the Tanners doubled her off third to help Barmash get out of the jam unscathed, and maintain a four-run lead.
Barmash had some similar issues in the sixth inning when she walked Cassidy Ryan and Rauseo to put two runners on with no outs. But after Ryan was caught trying to steal third, Barmash got Goldberg to line out, and struck out Amy Scali to again get out of trouble without yielding a run.
“Morgan (Barmash) struggled a bit with her control, but got out of those jams with strike-outs, so overall I thought she pitched well,” said Sigsbury. “When she struggled I told her she’s got great fielders behind her, and to throw strikes and have confidence our fielders will make the plays to get outs, and she did.”
The Tanners added a ninth run in the top of the seventh inning when Horton singled, and came around to eventually score on a ground out.
Winchester got a final run in the bottom of the same frame on a run-scoring triple by Kaduson. But, with two outs Barmash struck out Ryan to end the threat, and nail down the win.
“I’m beyond excited and so happy for our team, especially the seniors who missed last year,” said Sigsbury. “Most of them were JV players two years ago playing different positions, and they’ve worked so hard to get where they are now. To be Liberty Division champs is a testament to their hard work, and they deserve it.”
Woburn next plays today when it hosts Belmont on Senior Day, and the game has been moved and will be played at Gonsalves Field (4 p.m.).
