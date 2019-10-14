WAKEFIELD — It was the toughest test, thus far, for the offense, yet it was the defense that stood out for the Winchester High football team in its 21-7 triumph over Wakefield, Friday night at Landrigan Field.
The Sachems are now 5-0 for the first time since unbeaten 11-0 season of 1990, and now turn their attention to this week’s showdown with Reading. The Rockets suffered just a one-point opening-night loss to highly-rated Lincoln-Sudbury.
While senior co-captain Tommy Degnan was a standout on both sides of the ball, it was the team defense that helped Winchester put an end to this one midway through the third quarter.
The Warriors only had 66 yards of total offense for the entire game, most of which came in their lone scoring drive, which spanned the latter half of the first quarter until the 8:47 mark of the second.
The Sachems took the lead with 30 seconds left in the half on a 9-yard run by Degnan, and then scored on the first drive of the third quarter to take a 21-7 lead.
Wakefield had only four first downs in the contest, only one in the second half. The Warriors only pass attempt of the game came from backup quarterback Joe Alden in the final play of the game, and it was incomplete.
“The first half each team had two possessions, we scored on two, they scored on one,” said Winchester coach Wally Dembowski. “We knew we were getting the ball to start the second half and we knew if we got one in there we had a chance to take control.”
The Sachems were able to move the ball pretty well throughout the game, despite the weather conditions — windy with heavy, swirling mist — and that helped kill the clock in the fourth quarter, keeping the Warrior offense on the sidelines.
“Our offense did a nice job of controlling the clock,” said Dembowski. “This weather was brutal. It was a tough night all around.”
Wakefield got the ball first and the tone was set for the Sachem defense when linebacker and senior co-captain, Charlie Ward, broke through into the backfield and took down running back Aidan Sweeney for a five-yard loss on first down, as the Warrior tried to go around right end.
On third and 17, Sweeney was hit and fumbled near the line of scrimmage, and it was Ward who came up with the first of his two recoveries.
From the Wakefield 31, Henry Kraft picked up five yards on a shuttle pass from Degnan before Degnan picked up 22 yards on two carries, the latter of which went for 19 yards down to the Warrior 4. Three plays later, Degnan (17-99) powered his way over from the one for the first of his three touchdowns on the day.
Mario Caloiero barely got the conversion kick over the crossbar but it was still good and Winchester led, 7-0, with 6:14 left in the quarter.
The Sachems were kicking the ball away on this night and the Warrior return men were picking up good yardage. The ensuing kick after the touchdown saw Sweeney go 24 yards to the 42, where Wakefield embarked on a 15-play, 58-yard drive.
The Warriors nearly lost the ball again when quarterback Wesley Pierre lost the handle, but he recovered for a three-yard loss. On third and nine, Sweeney broke loose around the left side and picked up 23 yards to the Winchester 34.
Wakefield faced a fourth and five at the 29 when Pierre managed to slip a couple tackles and pick up the first down at the 24. Sweeney gained nine yards on first down, but Degnan broke through into the backfield on second down and took Tucker Stikeman down for a 3-yard loss. On fourth and two from the 16, Pierre did it again, somehow avoiding getting wrapped up on the right sideline, and picking up seven yards to the Winchester 9.
On fourth and goal from the three, Pierre did his thing one more time, and he scored next to the pylon on the right side to make it 7-6 with 8:47 left in the half. Daniel Hurley added the extra point to tie the game at 7-7.
“We were just missing tackles,” said Dembowski. “In their one scoring drive, we had three chances to stop them on fourth down when they had fourth-and-five and we couldn’t tackle. We were on our feet and doing good things but you have to tackle. We will see what happens this week when we get back to practice.”
The Sachems then went on its epic drive, using all but 30 seconds of the remaining time in the half to cover 80 yards on 16 plays.
Winchester decided beforehand to save top back Jimmy Gibbons for the second half, while having him focus on playing safety in the first. Derek Gianci drew the start and the sophomore had trouble finding holes against the big and athletic Warrior defensive line.
Degnan, however, thrived. On third and nine from the 21, he went around right tackle for 16 yards and a first down. On third and 14 from the 33, Degnan had back-to-back carries for 10 and 14 yards to get into Wakefield territory at the 43.
Gibbons got his first carry on the next play, and went for 16 yards and another first down at the 27. When the Sachems faced another fourth down at the 20, it was Degnan who picked up the first down with a four-yard run on a quarterback draw. He did it again on third and three from the nine, this time going into the end zone for the touchdown.
“He loves this kind of weather, he loves to hit people,” said Dembowski, of Degnan. “He did extremely well on both sides of the ball.”
Winchester started from its 12 on its first possession of the second half, but Degnan caught the Warrior secondary by surprise with his first completion downfield. A wide open Kraft caught the slant at about the 30 and then the foot race was on. Kraft made it all the way to the Wakefield 15 before getting caught from behind by Alden.
Two more carries from Gibbons gave the Sachems a first down at the 4, and Degnan scored his third touchdown from the 1 on third down.
Wakefield was unable to get a first down on its next two possessions before Winchester ate up nine minutes of the fourth quarter on its final drive before turning the ball over on downs at the Warrior 14 with 2:51 left.
Sweeney picked up 14 yards on first down for Wakefield’s only first down after its scoring drive in the first half.
“It has been the team, not just one or two guys,” said Dembowski, of Winchester’s success to this point. “We have been playing extremely hard on defense and that has been fantastic. Since I’ve been here, we’ve never done that on defense. We’ve given up no more than 14 points in five straight games.”
The defense will be put to the test, Friday night (7 p.m.), when the Rockets (4-1) land in Knowlton Stadium in what promises to be an outstanding matchup.
