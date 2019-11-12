DANVERS — The challenges keep getting bigger, and the Winchester High football team keeps getting better.
Play-ing in the sectional semifinals for the first time ever, the fourth-seeded Sachems were tasked with knocking off the undefeated, top seed, Danvers, in its home stadium.
Winchester survived two early Falcon touchdowns and the 172-yard rushing performance from running back Richard Canova to pull away to a 42-27 triumph, in the MIAA Div. 3 North tourney, Friday night at Dr. Deering Stadium.
The Sachems (8-1) will vie for the sectional title when they play at No. 2 seed Tewksbury (8-1) this Saturday at 1 p.m. The winner will meet the South champ in the state semifinal the following weekend with a shot at the Super Bowl on the line.
Last Friday, Canova gained more than 100 yards in the first quarter, but became less effective as the game went on. Danvers really did not have any other consistent weapon to throw at the Sachems.
Quarterback Tommy Degnan used the passing game to orchestrate the go-ahead touchdown drive, just before halftime, and then rushed for two of his three touchdowns in the second half.
The Falcons still had a shot at tying game in the final minutes, until Degnan picked up six yards on a fourth-and-three at the Falcon 46. Two plays later, Degnan scored his third touchdown on a 37-yard run down the left sideline.
“It feels good, doesn’t it,” said Winchester coach Wally Dembowski, basking in the afterglow of his biggest coaching victory with the Sachems. “We haven’t had a stretch like this in a long time. It was fun.”
The Sachems won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. The Falcons got a nice kick return from Canova to the Winchester 44. Two plays later, Canova broke free into the Sachem secondary and scored on a 34-yard run.
“Danvers is a heckuva football team,” said Dembowski. “We watched a ton of film and every time Canova was hit, he’d pick up four more yards. We haven’t faced a kid like that all year long. He’s been dominant. As a coach, I lose my mind, but hats off to the kid.”
Winchester set the tone for the night on its first play from scrimmage, a 22-yard completion over the middle to senior Brandon Lavey, a wide receiver the Sachems have been trying to incorporate more into the offense the last couple of weeks, but with limited success. Lavey would go on to make three big catches in the first half for 56 yards.
Two plays later, Degnan picked up 19 yards for another first down before running back Jimmy Gibbons scored on an 11-yard run off left guard. Mario Caloiero kicked the first of six successful extra points, and the game was tied at 7-7.
Danvers started its second drive at the 36, and Canova’s first two carries went for 11 and 42 yards, setting the Falcons up with a first down at the Winchester. Two Canova carries later, Danvers was at the one, where Ezra Lombardi scored on a quarterback sneak to put Danvers back up, 14-7.
“I thought it was going to Lexington all over again,” said Dembowski, referring to how the Minutemen scored almost effortlessly in their first two possessions at Dr. Crumb Field, earlier in the season. “We haven’t quit yet. This is the first team that hasn’t laid down when we’ve given up two early scores. It’s been awesome.”
Winchester turned the ball over on downs in its second possession, but when the Falcons tried to go to the air on third and 12, Henry Kraft came up with an interception at the Danvers 41, retuning the pick 20 yards to the 21.
On third and four from the 15, Degnan scored on a quarterback draw, plowing through Falcon defenders and getting help from his offensive linemen as they all fell over the goal line in a heap.
Canova picked up 106 yards in the first quarter, but he also had about 20-25 yards with at least a couple Sachems draped all over him. That extra exertion started to take its toll as the game went on. He carried the ball seven more times in the first drive of the second quarter before a quarterback sneak on fourth and one failed at the Winchester 27.
The only two punts of the game ensued, and the Sachems started their final drive of the half at their 21. After Gibbons picked up six yards on first down, Winchester surprised by going with an aerial attack the rest of the way.
Kraft was a favorite target in the drive, beginning with back-to-back receptions of 20 and 12 yards to the Danvers 41. After Degnan was stopped for no gain on the ground, he returned to the air where he hit Lavey for a third time, this one for 25 yards to the 16.
There was less than a minute left at this point, and the Sachems were down to one timeout, so now the Falcons knew Winchester was going to pass. After a couple incompletions, Degnan hit Kraft over the middle for 11 yards to the Danvers 5. On the next, Degnan lofted a pass into the upper right corner of the end zone, where Kraft hauled it in for a touchdown with just three seconds showing on the clock.
“Our quarterback is a beast, a 6-0, 220-pound monster, and he threw the ball tonight,” said Dembowski. “We’ve struggled throwing the ball, a little bit, but tonight Tommy was on and Henry made three great catches.”
The third of those great catches came in Winchester’s opening drive of the second half. Running a post pattern down the middle of the field, Kraft received the pass at about his shins and managed to hold on as went down for a 22-yard gain to the Danvers 37. Winchester got the next first down on an encroachment penalty on third and one, and then another on a nine-yard pass to Kraft on third and seven. Gibbons got the ball inside the five with a nine-yard carry before Degnan scored his second touchdown on a four-yard run.
Now trailing, 28-14, with 7:10 left in the third, the Falcons used the remainder of the quarter on their next touchdown drive, going 59 yards on 14 plays. Canova continued to be a workhorse, but the yards became harder and harder to come by, compared to the first quarter.
“I think he got hit a bunch of times,” said Dembowski, of Canova’s loss of effectiveness. “I don’t know if he was dinged up but he wasn’t quite as dominant.”
Canova did have carries for 21, 10 and 9 yards along the way, but he also had five that were a yard or less. Canova scored from six yards out on the last play of the quarter, only to have a bad snap mess up the point-after try for Leete, leaving the score at 28-20 heading into the fourth.
Winchester returned exclusively to its ground game on the next drive, simultaneously moving the ball and eating up time on the clock.
Gibbons picked up two first downs on back-to-back carries of 6 and 12 yards, and Degnan picked up a huge first down with a three-yard gain on fourth and three that set up the Sachems at the Danvers 17. Two plays later, Gibbons started up the middle and then cut outside to the left where he broke free for a 14-yard touchdown run and a 35-20 lead with 5:38 remaining.
The Falcons kept their hopes alive when James Carmilia hauled in a 28-yard pass on fourth and one, at the Winchester 23. That eventually led to an 8-yard touchdown run for Lombardi to make it 35-27 with 3:12 left.
Jakob Flores recovered the on-sides kick for Winchester at the 47, and soon the Sachems were faced with a fourth-and-three at the Danvers 46. After a timeout to discuss what to do next, Winchester went for it, with Degnan picking up the six yards by going over left tackle.
“On that last fourth-and-two, the offensive line, and the quarterback (Degnan), and the OC (Tom Carr) looked at me and I said, Are we going to punt it or should we go for it’,” said Dembowski. “They said ‘No coach, give us a shot,’ and I said, ‘Okay, let’s go for it.’”
