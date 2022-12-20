MEDFORD — The Woburn High boys hockey team continues to improve while racking up the early-season victories. The latest victim was non-league opponent, Medford, which the Tanners dusted, 5-1, yesterday at LeConte Rink.
Woburn is now 3-0, 2-0 in the Middlesex League Liberty Division, heading into Wednesday night's game with Wakefield.
The Tanners were led by Danny DeFeo, who had three assists, and Jack McEleney, who had two goals. Avery Powers had a goal and an assist, while Hayden LaPrade had two assists.
Woburn goalie Logan Roderick came within five seconds of his first shutout of the season when Jared Stroscio deflected the puck past the sophomore netminder, who had 11 saves.
"I thought we played pretty good, we just missed a lot of chances in the first period," said Woburn coach Jim Duran. "We moved the puck well and made some plays."
Indeed it was junior goalie John Nocella, who was also in net, last year, who kept Woburn from moving out to a bigger lead. He stopped eight of nine shots in the first period, and had 27 saves for the game.
The only Tanner to solve him in the first period was second line center, Derek Santullo. Connor Welch sent the puck along the right boards from the blue line, Joey D'Arrigo collected the puck and sent a pass into the middle of the slot, from the right corner, and Santullo beat Nocella with a wrist shot at 4:56.
"I thought Santullo skated well, too, tonight," said Duran, of one of the players on the 2A line. "He's somebody who is working really hard, and gets a lot of time, and is on the power play. He does a lot of good things for us."
Each team survived a power play before the first period was done, with Roderick making four saves for Woburn.
The Tanners kept up the momentum into the second period, and the most productive line to date, previously known as the third line, struck again. McEleney got the puck outside the right side of the crease, and he was able to get the puck past Nocella following his own rebound. Linemates Darby Ciavardone and Danny DeFeo had the assists.
"McEleney, DeFeo and Ciavardone have played well all year," said Duran, of what was formerly known as the third line. "The three of them are good together. I don't think they're the third line, I think we have 2A and 2B."
Just over two minutes later, Jack Lee, a sophomore who transferred from St. John's Prep, got his first goal of the season on a wrist shot from the left circle, making it 3-0 at 7:13 of the second period. Nick Leuzzi and Avery Powers got assists for the top line goal.
Penalties became a factor in the second half of the middle period, and the Mustangs had two power plays in the last five minutes. The Woburn penalty kill was highly effective, however, and Medford had only two shots on goal for the second period.
The penalties continued in the third period as a total of seven separate minor penalties were called, four of them on the Tanners. Duran understood the referees were trying to maintain control of the game, and he preferred the penalties to escalating incidents between players on the two teams.
Both Woburn goals in the third period came on special teams. McEleney got his second goal at 7:02 on the power play to make it 4-0. Hayden LaPrade and DeFeo got the assists.
Those two also got the assists on a short-handed, empty net goal with 40 seconds remaining. Avery Powers got the goal on a shot from center ice.
All that was left in the final 40 seconds was to preserve the shutout for Roderick, but Medford was still trying hard, and they were rewarded with a goal from Stroscio with five seconds left, although the Woburn side thought Strocio's stick was above his shoulders on the deflection on the shot by Carsten Mangan.
"I thought our defense was great, and Roderick came up with some nice saves," said Duran. "It was a good win for us."
Woburn will try and make it 4-0 and undefeated into the Christmas break when it hosts Wakefield, Wednesday night (7 p.m.), at O'Brien Rink. The girls game with the Lady Warriors will begin at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.