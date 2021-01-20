READING — In the second meeting of the young season between the Reading and Woburn girls hockey teams, it was the Tanners that got the upper hand again.
The Tanners defeated the Lady Rockets, 3-1, Monday afternoon at Burbank Ice Arena behind a great all-around team effort and two goals from senior Mackenzie Russo.
“It was good win for us,” said Woburn coach Steve Kennedy. “With so little games throughout the season, every one counts and I think the girls really understand that. We are taking it day by day and every session in practice they are working hard.”
Reading suffered its second straight loss to Woburn and hopes to get going this weekend against Belmont.
“We came out flat in the first half and I think we played much better in the second,” said Reading coach Alexa Hingston. “Once we pressured and got a little more confident, we played better. It is too bad we couldn’t put more in. I think we got a late start and we ran out of time at the end. We have Belmont next, so hopefully we can get right back out there and play.”
The one bright spot in the game for Reading was senior goalie Casey Machera who played outstanding totaling 30 saves keeping her team in the game.
“Casey (Machera) played phenomenal for us especially in the first half,” said Hingston. “They (Woburn) were pressuring her with shots and she came up huge. She definitely stood on her head out there and was our best player today.”
In the first half, it was Woburn that controlled the play offensively getting shot after shot on Machera totaling 18 shots. Although it was unable to score in the first, Kennedy was proud of his girls for not giving up and powering through.
“I thought offensively we carried the play nicely,” said Kennedy. “Our kids made very good decisions out there to open up a lot of chances. During the first half, which is time you could get frustrated they persevered and stayed focus and it was good to see them find the back of the net in the second half.”
After a scoreless first half that saw Woburn dominating the play, the Tanners continued to carry the play in the second. They got their first power play of the game :19 into the half and took advantage.
Freshman Taylor Buckley passed across to eighth-grader Madelyn Soderquist who centered a pass to Russo, who fired one home to give the Tanners a 1-0 lead at 1:06.
About two minutes later, Woburn struck again. This time off the stick of junior ML Pineros.
Soderquist played the puck off the boards and sent a pass to Russo. Russo then feathered one to Pineros who was right there to bury the shot putting the Tanners on top 2-0.
Reading then got its first power play of the game and had a few good shots but Woburn goalie Alyssa Wackrow was solid in net.
Mid-way through the period, the Lady Rockets got their second powerplay chance and this time they broke through for a goal.
Reading cut Woburn’s lead in half when sophomore Cara Joyce passed up to Maddie Rzepka who took a shot that Wackrow made a pad save on. The puck came loose and senior captain Morgan Fichera was there to score and make it a 2-1 game.
Reading sophomore Lacey Carciero had a good chance to tie it minutes later, but Wackrow again made a great save.
With two minutes remaining in the game, Reading pulled the goalie and Woburn came through with an empty-netter scored by Russo to give the Tanners the added insurance to seal the win.
Reading (0-2) will be back in action Saturday at Belmont (3-0-1) at noon. Woburn (2-1-1) will play Thursday at home against Lexington (0-4) at 4:30 p.m.
