BELMONT — The Woburn High girls' hockey team scored three times in the first half, putting the Tanners well on their way to a 4-0 victory over Belmont, Wednesday night, at Viglirolo Rink.
Woburn has now won five games in a row to improve its record to 5-1-1, with three games still to play. Alyssa Wackrow got the shutout in net for the Tanners.
"I thought the team was excellent tonight from start to finish," said Woburn coach Steve Kennedy. "We really got off on the right foot and carried the play through the first half. At the break we set a goal of seeing things through to the end, and the kids absolutely delivered on that."
The Tanners got two goals from its senior line of Bella Shaw, Kelsey Ficociello and Aly Haggerty, and two goals from its top scoring line of Madelyn Soderquist, ML Pineros and Mackenzie Russo.
Freshman Taylor Buckley scored the first goal, with assists to Shaw and Haggerty, while Ficociello sealed the victory with the only goal of the second half, with assists to Shaw and senior Lily Anderson.
"The senior line was great, Bella and Kelsey and Aly Haggerty had possession and generated offense every time they were on the ice," said Kennedy. "Aly registered a nice assist on Taylor's goal, and Kelsey got a well-deserved goal to round out the scoring."
Pineros and Soderquist each had a goal and an assist to help the Tanners open up their 3-0 lead in the first half. Russo assisted on both goals.
"Maddie, Kenzie and ML were buzzsaws, as usual," said Kennedy. "They each registered two points a piece, and consistently controlled the play with their speed and finesse."
Keeping Belmont from getting on the scoreboard at all was a team effort, spearheaded by the defensive unit of Buckley, Anderson, Meaghan Keough and Kate Sullivan. Actually it was a team effort at both ends of the ice.
"I thought we did a good job of involving all five players on the ice when we were in the offense zone," said Kennedy. "Taylor continued to contribute by scoring another goal tonight but Lily, Kate and Meaghan are also so valuable at the point. All of them can distribute the puck very effectively to complement the work being done by the forwards."
Viglirolo Rink is the coldest place to play in the Middlesex League, and this time the locker rooms were not available to warm up in. Woburn was able to overcome the Lady Marauders' home ice advantage.
"Belmont has never been the easiest place to play, but I was really impressed with our effort," said Kennedy. "Often in games, you experience ebb and flow, ups and downs, but the girls were relentless today and just never let up."
The Tanners will host the Lady Marauders next Wednesday (4:45 p.m.) at O'Brien Rink.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.