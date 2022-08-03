READING — The Woburn Summer Tanners have relied on the top half of their lineup for offense to this point in the season, but it was the bottom half of the lineup that lifted them to a 10-6, come-from-behind victory over Reading Red, Tuesday night at Washington Park.
The Tanners (10-3) solidified their hold on first place in the Lou Tompkins Association baseball's A Division standings, but the race is not over yet. Reading Red (8-3-1) has two games still to play, so Woburn can clinch the top seed in next week's playoffs with a victory in its regular-season finale, Thursday against Acton-Boxborough.
The Tanners overcame a 6-3 deficit with seven runs in the top of the sixth inning to secure the win. Woburn ended up sending 11 batters to the plate, and got key hits from Anthony Ciasullo, Shawn Marsh and Jackson Powers.
Reading Red appeared to be in control of the game after coming up with four runs in the fourth against Woburn’s No. 1 pitcher Owen Ackerman. The Rockets added two more runs in the fifth to take a 6-3 lead.
Thomas Gallegos, who came on in relief to start the second inning, pitched well for four innings before the wheels fell off in the sixth.
Luke Gangi and Jeremy Barreto got the inning started with a pair of singles, before Gangi was forced at third by Derek Santullo for the first out of the inning. Daniel Pratt walked to load the bases, and Ciasullo singled to drive in the first of seven runs.
Sean Venezia walked to force in Santullo, and Marsh singled to tie the game at 6-6. Ciasullo scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch, which created a situation where a fielder's choice play at the plate required a tag of the runner. The catcher did not realize this and Venezia scored on a ball hit by Ryan Lush for an 8-6 lead.
Powers singled to make it 9-6, and also brought an end for Gallegos on the hill. Lush scored the final run of the inning on a Mike Arsenault sacrifice fly to give Woburn the 10-6 lead.
Powers relieved Ackerman to start the bottom of the sixth. Reading put runners on first and second, with one out, on a walk to Yianni Andrikopoulos and Bryan Beneke reaching on an error. Powers escaped further trouble by getting his glove on a ball hit hard up the middle that turned into a 1-6-3 double play.
The time was closing in on 8 p.m. and the umpires wanted to end the game right then, but both coaches agreed they wanted to keep going.
Reading loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the seventh on walks to Joey Ciccariello and Nick Mazzarella, plus a single by Ben Costa. Powers again answered the challenge, this time getting the final two batters on a line drive to Barreto at second and on a hard, one-hopper back to the mound.
Ackerman was sharp through the first three innings for the Tanners. He struck out one batter per inning and allowed just an infield single to Andrikopoulos.
Jack Murray got the start for Reading but the lefty only pitched the first inning to get in some work. Gallegos started his stint in the second and allowed one run in the second and two runs in the third.
Santullo led off the top of the second with a single. He stole second and third, and scored on a two-out single by Venezia.
Lush reached on an infield single to start the Woburn third, and took second on a wild pitch. Powers walked and the baserunners stole second and third. Gangi doubled down the left field line. Lush scored but Powers thought the ball might be caught and was only able to make it to third base. He scored on a sacrifice fly by Barreto for the 3-0 lead.
The fourth inning marked the start of the second time through the order for Ackerman, and he did not fare nearly as well as he did the first time through.
Ciccariello led off with a single, and Mazzarella followed with a double up the gap in left-center. Billy Beneke walked to load the bases with no outs. Costa drove in the first run with a sacrifice fly to center, and Dan Hanafin's squeeze bunt turned into an RBI-single with his hustle down the line.
Jack Raimo singled to reload the bases. Billy Beneke scored on a Gallegos singled to tie the game at 3-3, Hanafin scored on a Andrikopoulos ground ball to put Reading Red in front,4-3.
Reading touched up Ackerman for two more runs in the bottom of the fifth. Murray singled and Ciccariello walked. Both runners moved up on a wild pitch. Murray scored on a Billy Beneke sacrifice fly, and Ciccariello scored on a two-out single by Hanafin to give his team a 6-3 lead, and a cushion with which to work.
