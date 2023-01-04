ARLINGTON — In a key early-season Middlesex League game, it was the Reading High boys hockey team that came out on top over Arlington.
The Rockets defeated the Spy Ponders, 3-1, Saturday afternoon in front of a spirited crowd at Ed Burns Arena.
Both teams came into the game undefeated and it was a battle right from the start. With the game tied at 1-1 early in the second, Matty Fichera picked a great time to score his first goal of the season giving Reading the edge.
Despite multiple pushes by Arlington in the third, Reading goalie Chris Hanifan played outstanding, making some great saves. Hanifan finished the game with 29 saves.
After an Arlington power play late in the third nearly tied the game, 6-foot-5 junior forward Laz Giardina came through with a huge insurance goal to give the Rockets a 3-1 advantage.
“It was a great effort,” said Reading coach Mark Doherty. “Chris (Hanifan) has been rock solid all year for us. He has a good attitude, he is fun and lively in practice and he loves competing. I was hoping that would be the end result against Arlington.”
Reading (4-0-0) was able to shut down Arlington’s potent offense for most of the game and Doherty was pleased with how his team delivered.
“We know we are pretty good size and we can skate,” said Doherty. “My father used to always say ‘let the other teams worry about us.’ We are very worried whenever we play Arlington. They are so well-coached and their power play scares the heck out of you. But, we have a great group and I am very happy with the effort today.”
The game started off very fast-paced as both teams had their chances. Both Hanifan and Arlington goalie Jake Davies were strong early.
Late in the first, Reading got their first power play chance of the game. They had some good shots but Davies came up big for his team.
At 13:45 of the first period, Reading broke through for the game’s first goal. After passes from Matt Walsh and TJ Michel, senior forward Jack Donnelly was in the right place at the right time as he fired a snipe past Davies to put the Rockets up 1-0.
The game remained 1-0 heading into the second when Arlington tied the game at 1-1, which was Reading’s first goal allowed this season.
After a scramble broke out in front of the net, Ryan Gilbert fired a shot that Hanifan made a great save on. The puck came loose and Stephanos Sotiropoulos was there to bury the rebound to tie the game.
Arlington continued to pile on the shots after that but Hanifan continued to be strong keeping his team in the game.
In the second half of the second period, Reading re-gained control of play and was firing a number of shots on Davies.
After keeping the pressure on, the Rockets broke through after a great goal by Fichera. Mark Boyle gathered the puck on the blue line, threw it in front of the net and Fichera made a great move to fire one home and give Reading the lead.
“Our first line does a lot of scoring and today others stepped up which was huge,” said Doherty. “We have the ability, so we have to keep it going. Matty (Fichera) made a real crafty move and a great shot and I am really happy for him.”
Arlington was pressuring early in the third and got a key power-play chance, but once again Hanifan was solid.
At 8:41 of the third, Reading tacked on an insurance goal when Giardina fired one top-shelf past Davies to put the Rockets up 3-1.
Arlington pulled the goalie with four minutes to play while on a power play, but could not make anything happen as Reading did a nice job clearing the puck.
With two minutes left, the Spy Ponders pulled Davies again, but Reading was able to keep them from scoring and come away with the huge victory.
Reading’s next game is with Winchester (2-1-1) on Wednesday at O’Brien Rink at 5 p.m.
