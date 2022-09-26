WOBURN — The Tanners encountered a bit of a shocker on Friday night as Bedford came in for the home opener and was a going offensive concern the entire game.
The main reason for that was senior quarterback Eric Miles who looked like the second coming of former Lexington QB Sal Frelick (Google him if you have forgotten). Miles was too quick, and too fast, for the Woburn defense and ran for 191 yards and two touchdowns while also throwing for the go-ahead score with 2:11 to play.
It looked like the Tanners might take this one late with a touchdown to take the lead with four minutes left but the Buccaneers had more than enough time to answer and were the ones standing victorious, 21-14.
With the loss, Woburn heads into Middlesex League play this coming Friday with a 2-1 record. Bedford is also 2-1.
Injuries are slowing creeping up with the Tanners with some key players missing along the offensive and defensive lines.
“They played better than us, they deserved to win,” said Woburn coach Jack Belcher. “We had a lot of young guys play varsity football tonight, but that’s irrelevant because they did too.
“They were much bigger than us with our bigger guys out. They pushed us around a little bit more than I would have liked.”
Everything was keyed by Miles. At 5-9 and 170, he was too slippery for the Tanners. He ran the ball 27 times for 191 and passed it nine times with seven completions for 70 yards.
Woburn, offensively, was not able to get that push it usually has to get its running game going. It was held to a season low of 135 yards. And thanks to the windy conditions, the Tanners were not able to throw effectively enough to counter balance.
“Weren’t able to throw (with the wind) the way we wanted to throw,” said Belcher.
Woburn was in a rare situation of playing from behind at the start, but twice was able to take one-point leads (8-7, 14-13) but could not hold them.
Bedford was set up early with a nice return of the opening kickoff to only have to cover 52 yards and did so on eight plays for its first touchdown. Miles scored from the five and the kick was good for a quick 7-0 lead.
With both teams being running teams, the game clock moved quickly. Woburn got a big stop with Jalen Merlain tackling Miles for a two-yard loss on fourth down near midfield to to get the ball on downs.
Woburn QB Brett Tuzzolo was sacked for an eight-yard loss with the Tanners beginning to drive. Now faced with a second-and-18 from the Bedford 40, Tuzzolo completed his best pass of the night by dropping a difficult swing pass right into the arms of Ryan Lush in stride for a 23 yard gain and a big first down.
Ultimately the Tanners were able to grind it in from there with Bryan Ferreira powering in from the left side for the touchdown from six yards out.
Ferreira also ran in the two-point conversion and Woburn had an 8-7 lead with 1:15 left before half.
That proved to be more than enough time for Miles. On the first play from the Bedford 29, the Bucs’ QB faked a jet sweep handoff and took it up the middle, found some daylight, and ran by everyone for a 71-yard score. The try for two failed but Bedford went into the half leading, 13-8.
Woburn turned the ball over on its opening possession of the third quarter but then played some solid defense to not let the game get away. It forced one punt and then got a stop on fourth down after a lengthy (7:16 in time) Bedford drive.
Beginning from its own 27, Woburn found a little rhythm. Ferreira had back-to-back eight-yard carries and Tuzzolo picked up five on a QB draw as the Tanners neared midfield.
On third-and-three, Lush took a pitch on a sweep left and cut in off a great kick-out block by fullback Mike Doherty to find some room and use his speed for a 50-yard touchdown run to give his team back the lead.
Woburn could not connect on a two-point pass but had a 14-13 lead with exactly four minutes left.
A pooch kickoff had Bedford beginning at its 41. On third down, Miles slipped free for 17 yards to the Tanner 33 for a first down. From there, he hit wide receiver Stuart Livingtston in stride down the left sideline on a go route for the touchdown.
There was still a little over two minutes to play for Woburn but hope ended with Bedford intercepting with :18 left on its own 25 to put it away.
Woburn is at Arlington this Friday to begin ML Liberty Division play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.