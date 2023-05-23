WOBURN — The Woburn High baseball team ended any drama of whether it would qualify for the Division 2 state tournament with an 11-2 victory over Medford, in a non-league game, Saturday morning at Carroll Field.
The Tanners were also able to celebrate Senior Day with three seniors combining for the victory.
Woburn is now 10-9 with only one game left on the schedule. The Tanners can finish no worse than .500 that qualifies a team automatically. The Tanners were No. 28 in the latest MIAA Div. 2 power rankings, so now they don't have to worry about any formulas.
It was a 5-2 game until Woburn came up with six runs in the bottom of the sixth, increasing its lead to 11-2. The Tanners got triples from Danny DeFeo and Eric Paradis for the big blows in the sixth. Connor Welch knocked in a run and another run scored on an error off a ball put in play by Jackson Powers.
Powers got the offensive production started with a run-scoring single in the two-run first. The Mustangs tied the game with two runs in the top of the second inning off of starter Sean Venezia, who pitched the first two innings.
Woburn went ahead to stay with two runs in the third, highlighted by a two-run double by Paradis on a 1-2 pitch.
Paradis (1-1) came on in relief in the top of the third and pitched three scoreless innings to pick up the win. Welch made his first appearance on the mound in the sixth and pitched the last two innings.
The Tanners had 10 hits in the game, including two each from Paradis, DeFeo, Welch and Jackson Powers. The latter also had two stolen bases.
Woburn closes out the regular season on Tuesday (4 p.m.) at Billerica which will be played at Hall of Fame Field at the Marshall Middle School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.