THE WOBURN HIGH BASEBALL TEAM celebrated its Senior Day. (Left side, l-r) Jeremy Barreto, Jackson Powers, Luke Gangi, Eric Paradis. (Right side) Sean Venezia, Connor Welch, Derek Santullo, Danny DeFeo. The Tanners stand at 10-9, having clinched a Division 2 state tournament berth, with one final regular season game to play today at Billerica.