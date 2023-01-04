WOBURN — For the first time since the opening night of the season, the Woburn High girls' basketball team was put to the test Tuesday night at Torrrice Gym.
Wakefield took a seven-point halftime lead and then increased it slightly with the first field goal of the second half, before the Tanners dug in and showed their class in surging to a 38-33 victory.
Woburn is now 5-1 (4-0 ML Liberty) while the previously-undefeated Lady Warriors are also 5-1 (3-1 ML Freedom).
"They came in undefeated, a really good team," said Woburn coach Steve Sullivan. "The games are not going to be all blow-outs. To get a game like that and come through is really good for us."
The Tanners really struggled with their offense in the first half against Wakefield's athletic and disciplined defense.
"We had girls on our team who were pressing and trying to do too much," said Sullivan. "We were very tentative."
The Lady Warriors held a 13-10 lead after one quarter, and then increased it by four points in the second quarter to take a 22-15 lead at the half.
"We started strong and then we really struggled," said Sullivan, regarding how the first half unfolded. "We forced some things, and they really slowed the pace of the game down, and we didn't play with the energy, emotion and passion we needed to be successful."
The second half comeback was a process, and Wakefield did not give up its lead easily. It was 24-16 when Woburn center Shannon McCarthy made a nice post up move to get the first Tanner basket of the quarter, followed by a basket from sophomore classmate, Mckenna Morrison, who had nine points.
Wakefield missed a couple free throws that could have got the lead back up to six. Instead, Woburn got the last six points (11-0, in all) on a McCarthy (13) free throw, a Cyndea Labissiere drive to the basket, and a huge 3-pointer from the left side by Amber Hayden, that put the Tanners in front, 26-24, heading into the fourth quarter.
"As the game wore along, we started making things uncomfortable for them, getting some transition baskets," said Sullivan. "We started making shots."
It stayed a two-point game for the first few minutes of the fourth quarter, as both teams were battling hard.
The Lady Warriors had the best chances to get the first points of the quarter, but missed on two easy layups.
Labissiere (10) got the first basket when she converted a layup from the right side after a nice pass from the free throw line by Meghan Qualey.
Wakefield was not done yet, despite the Tanners' 13 straight points. Senior Emma Shinney broke up the string with a basket, and then sophomore Shea Suntken hit both ends of a one and one to tie the score at 28-28, with 4:48 left.
McCarthy answered with another post-up move in the paint, and then she scored again off a nice feed from Morrison. Hayden then struck again, hitting another high-arcing trey from the left side to make it 35-28 with 3:15 left.
"The second half we really played our game," said Sullivan. "Shots started falling, we started making some plays, and were able to set up our defensive pressure."
It was 35-29 following a free throw when McCarthy found Labissiere for another bucket, and a 37-29 lead.
Wakefield made one last surge behind a triple from Mia Forti (9) and a free throw from Shinney (10), making it a four-point game with 1:04 left.
Woburn's defense stood strong in the final minute, and Labissiere hit a free throw for the 38-33 final.
"We've got to keep working and getting a little better at finishing games," said Sullivan. "Being strong with the ball, not rushing things, understanding time and score, that's what practice is for."
The Tanners will host Lexington on Friday night (7 p.m.) at Torrice Gym. The Minutemaids have won five games in a row since losing their season opener to Wakefield (47-40). It could be another close game.
