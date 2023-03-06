NEWTON — The result was not altogether unexpected but it didn’t totally get away from the Reading High boys basketball team until the fourth quarter when it did indeed turn into a rout.
A spirited and gutsy 14-win season for the Rockets came to an end against an exceptional opponent in No. 7 seed Newton North. In March, these are the type of teams and games you want to be playing in the tournament and Reading got a full dose of the Tigers who eliminated the Rockets, 75-39, in the Round of 32 in the Division 1 state tournament on Thursday.
At least the loss did not reflect Reading (14-8) not being able to compete in the moment. It did and it wasn’t nerves or the “bright lights” of another round of tournament play that did in the Rockets, it was a talented team.
“We hung around, obviously (Newton North is) an excellent shooting team and a confident bunch,” said Reading coach Paul Morrissey. “I thought our kids competed really hard but I think they wore us down.”
Newton North (18-5) is a well established Div. 1 program that basically owns the Bay State Conference Carey Division with 14 of the last 15 titles stitched on the banner in its gym. The Tigers played in the D-1 state final a year ago, bowing to champion BC High.
Coached by Paul Connolly, one of the finest in the state with over 400 wins, Reading was playing one of the “blue bloods,” if you will, of Massachusetts high school basketball.
The Tigers took it to the Rockets early with six made 3-pointers (11 on the night) in a 25-point opening quarter. Reading counter-punched with three threes of its own in the first quarter but could not establish an inside presence against a bigger Newton North front line and got down 25-12 after one.
Newton North senior guard Tyler Randall was deadly from deep in the opening half. Randall made three 3-pointers in the opening quarter then drained his fourth trey to begin the second quarter and raise his team’s lead to 16 points (28-12).
Reading made a small run with a three from Shea Donahue and a three-point play from James Murphy that got it back down to 10 at 28-18. But, that would be as close as the Rockets would get the rest of the way.
Newton North went on a 10-0 blitz to raise the lead to 20 at 38-18. Luke Benson had a hoop for Reading and Hunter Hayes drained a three for a 38-23 score at the half.
That would be about it as the Rockets could only score 16 points in the second half and Newton North ran away from them coasting home to an easy win.
“I thought our kids competed in the first half and I’m not surprised,” said Morrissey. “They’ve been in a lot of competitions and I’m very proud of them.”
The three-year varsity careers of James Murphy and Aidan Bekkenhuis came to an end. Both were fixtures in the starting lineup since their sophomore years and had a great run with the program. And, unfortunately, the team’s best player, Jesse Doherty, a four-year varsity player, has been out since midseason and could only watch from the bench on crutches after undergoing ACL surgery on Valentine’s Day.
“I want to say that is one resilient bunch,” said Morrissey in his final thoughts about his team. “From where they were to where we are is a testament to the kids. They didn’t quit at all this year.”
