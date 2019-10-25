Last week was our first perfect week of the season and if Lexington chose to kick the PAT with a buck-four left (like it should have since it was up five points), we would have nailed the exact final score for Lexington-Woburn.
But, after a zillion years of covering Middlesex League football and predicting these outcomes in this space, we don’t spike the football when proven correct.
But, we may do the “Ickey Shuffle.”
Here are the games we care about.
Woburn at Belmont, Friday, 6 p.m. — The Wu needs to get well in a hurry or this season could spiral away from them.
It was a great effort last week against Lexington and it was a game they should have won. But the Tanners got a heavy dose of Lexington’s Mason Hatfield who had the ball in his hands on all 19 of Lex’s final plays — either running or throwing.
If there is a legacy to this year’s Woburn season, at least to this point, it will be “fourth-and-17.” That was the distance the Minutemen converted to keep their game-winning drive alive or The Wu would have had the “W.”
Woburn remains young and its key injured players remain in casts, so that will not bode well tonight against a motivated Belmont team.
Handicapping this game by simple comparisons, Belmont beat Lexington and Woburn did not. And Belmont played Reading a little tougher than Woburn did.
And Belmont coach Yann Kumin likes to use these picks as motivation for his team, so that is a check mark as far as I’m concerned.
Belmont 22, Woburn 16
Arlington at Winchester, Friday, 7 p.m. — The Sachems were obviously heartbroken over last week’s home loss to Reading, which was in essence, for the division title.
Still Winchester has a lot to play for and in the upcoming playoffs the Sachems will be a tough out.
Unfortunately for good-guy Arlington coach Rob DiLoreto, his Spy Ponders remain defensively challeged. Arlington has given up over “half a hundred” twice this year and only in the win against Cambridge did it not allow more than 35 points.
The Sachem run game should do very well in this spot tonight. Offensively, Arlington is fast and should be able to score. If this was Vegas, take the over.
Winchester 42, Arlington 20
Stoneham at Burlington, Friday, 7 p.m. — The Red Devils are another team ravaged by injuries and as such their season has taken a 180 after a 3-0 start. Yes, I wrote that exact sentence last week, but it remains appropriate.
And Stoneham is not the team to face to try and turn this around against (yup, another reboot, just inserted Stoneham instead of Melrose from last week).
Stoneham is having a pretty good season for a “rebuilding year.” Deshaun Chase is carrying his fair share of the load at QB and that makes the Spartans dangerous.
Stoneham 35, Burlington 14
Reading at Lexington, Saturday, 2 p.m. — An old-school Saturday afternoon football game. Is this allowed anymore? I am old enough to remember the days of complete Saturday 1:30 p.m. high school football, pre-lights.
One thing about a stand-alone Saturday game is others in the league can get a free scout. And sportswriters who work other games (and maybe live in one of those towns, although not mentioning any names) can perhaps take a busman's holiday and take in one of these games with no conflict.
The Rockets are a late Lincoln-Sudbury desperation two-minute drive, that covered 87 yards at the end of the game, AND, successful 2-point conversion, away from an unbeaten season.
While many schools don’t value division, or league titles in football anymore with this new playoff structure, in 0-1-8-6-7 they still mean a lot. The Rockets can seal an outright title with a win in Lex.
If they can defense little Mason Hatfield, then this should be an easy win.
Reading 33, Lexington 12
Last Week: 3-0. Season: 14-6.
(Steve Algeri's picks appear during the high school football season.)
