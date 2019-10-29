LEXINGTON — After starting the year with a last-second heartbreaking loss at home to Lincoln-Sudbury, the Reading High football team has turned around the 2019 season in dramatic fashion.
Six straight wins, including a 26-3 victory at Lexington on Saturday afternoon, delivered not only an outright Middlesex League Liberty championship but also guaranteed the Rockets (6-1) home field advantage and a No. 1 seed in Division 2 North.
Reading’s win, coupled with the news that L-S suffered a crushing 45-8 defeat to Wayland, earned it the No. 1 seed in Div. 2 North. The Rockets open up postseason play hosting No. 8 Chelmsford (2-5), Friday night at Hollingsworth Field.
Saturday’s celebrations were short-lived, as the Rockets had already begun to turn their attention to the “second season.”
“Now we start a whole new season,” said Reading coach John Fiore, who in the immediate minutes after the game believed his team had secured the No. 2 seed and a game against Waltham. “I can’t say enough about our kids and our coaches just keeping their heads on straight. I’m very proud of them, now we have to take our best shot in the first round of the playoffs (Friday).”
It was a sloppy first half of football for both teams, as a combined 14 penalties in the first half alone had both squads going in reverse until the final three minutes. A blocked punt by Joe Gilligan late in the second quarter at the Lexington 22 set up Reading’s lone first half touchdown, a seven-yard run by Trevor Thornton.
Lexington (2-5) answered in the final seconds of the half with a 41-yard Mason Hatfield to Justin Siri pass inside the Reading 15, which led to an eventual 35-yard Lucas Patocs Bisazza field goal.
But that proved to be Lexington’s only points on the afternoon. Reading’s defense put the clamps down in the second half, as the Minutemen’s first five drives of the second half resulted in a three-and-out, an interception, three-and-out, a lost fumble, and an interception respectively.
Clinging to a narrow 6-3 lead early in the third quarter Reading finally broke things open with its passing game. Freshman James Murphy (13 of 26 passing, 239 yards, two touchdowns) found Nicholas Perez on a long throw in the left flat, and aided by some great downfield blocks Perez bolted 65 yards down the sideline for the touchdown.
When Nick Bates powered in for a two-point conversion run up the middle to open up a 14-3 lead with 7:09 remaining, with the way their defense was playing it felt like the Rockets were up by 30.
“Perez did a great job catching it, and then we had some great blocks by our wideouts out there, just a nice throw by James to get it to him,” Fiore said. “Defense was lights-out again. Offense got it going as the game wore on, we started to pry open some space in the run game and made some plays in the pass game.”
“They’re a talented team, we knew they were going to make some plays in the second half, they’re just too talented not to,” said first-year Lexington head coach Mike Hill, whose team still managed to earn the No. 8 seed in Div. 1 North and will play Friday at No. 1 seed Central Catholic.
Following Perez’ touchdown Lexington crossed midfield, but Reading safety Jeremy Rosh intercepted Hatfield at the Rockets’ 35, and a 10-yard return set up Reading at its own 45. On the very next play Murphy found Brendan DiSilva all alone 15 yards behind the defense, and an easy pitch and catch led to a 55-yard touchdown and a 20-3 lead 3:54 left in the third quarter.
“We found ourselves out of position a couple times especially early in the third and then they capitalized on it,” Hill said. “That screen (to Perez) they had the numbers, three on two, and someone had to make a play and we didn’t make it. I’m really proud of the way we battled all game, it was a really physical game. We knew they were going to be, and we knew we had to match the physicality.”
After holding the Minutemen to a three-and-out, Reading put the game away with a quick four-play 50-yard scoring drive to open the fourth quarter. Murphy connected with Colin DuRoss on a 31-yard pass to the Lexington 13, where running back Dan DiMare scored untouched on a run off the left side. Murphy’s conversion pass fell incomplete but Reading led 26-3.
DiMare added a late interception for the Rockets while sophomore defensive tackle Thomas O’Brien had a fumble recovery. Lexington finished with just 168 total yards, as the Rockets’ defense limited Hatfield, one of the league’s most dangerous running quarterbacks, to just 35 yards on 16 carries and no run greater than seven yards.
Hatfield was able to extend a couple plays with his feet that resulted in a couple of big downfield throws, but also suffered a pair of interceptions.
“Hatfield is a dynamic player, a tough kid to contain. I thought our kids did a great job today just being fundamentally sound,” Fiore said. “I’m real pleased.”
Fiore did warn that the Rockets have many things to clean up entering the playoffs, including a run game that had a hard time getting untracked against the Minutemen and a number of penalties.
From here the competition will only get a lot tougher. Chelmsford is just 2-5 but plays in a very good Merrimack Valley Conference and will be battle-tested. The rest of the Div. 2 North bracket features the likes of Lincoln-Sudbury, Masconomet, and last year’s Div. 2 Super Bowl champion North Andover.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.