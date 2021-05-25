READING — The Saturday morning early wake-up times have suited the Reading High baseball players well as the Rockets move to 3-0 in the 10 a.m. starts with a relatively easy 5-1 victory over Belmont.
The one common denominator in the home wins has been Reading starting pitcher Chris Shin.
Shin, who has bulked up considerably since his sophomore year varsity debut, is throwing strikes this year (something that he struggled with in the past), throwing harder (mid-80’s) and effectively mixing-in his best pitch the curveball.
After Saturday’s win his season pitching line is: 18.1 IP, 0 ER, 5 H, 27 K, 5 BB.
“I pause a little bit to use the word dominant but Chris has shut teams down and made them work in every at-bat,” said Reading coach Dave Blanchard.
Led by Shin and Reading’s other ace, junior Colin Ensminger, the Rockets have only been scored on in six of their 39 defensive innings and have given up more than one run in an inning just once (vs. Woburn) while only allowing four earned runs in six games.
On Saturday the Rockets got the only runs they needed in the first inning without the benefit of a base hit.
Much the same as how the Winchester game started two weeks ago five of the first six batters reached through the courtesy of the opponent.
Belmont starter Sylvain Davidson struggled with his control issuing four walks, one which forced home a run, and there was an infield misplay which brought home a second run.
However, the promising inning turned out to be a bit of a squander from the Reading viewpoint as Davidson did a good job at stopping the self-induced bleeding with two bases-loaded strikeouts to close out the frame.
Reading tacked another run on in the second when Steven Webb walked with one out and hustled to third base on Jacob Carter’s infield hit.
With Carter on the move Ensminger’s ground out to third scored Webb with no chance at a double play to make the score 3-0.
Entering the fifth inning the Rockets only had three hits, none which were particularly clean. But, they put together three well struck hits after two were out which produced a safe cushion entering the final two innings.
Shin helped himself out with a double to deep right center field, and Conor Duggan (2 hits) brought him home with a line single to right field.
“Conor is kind of that hidden spot in the bottom of the lineup that gets over looked,” said Blanchard. “But, he has really been productive there all year and I love to see a kid like that have success because he works so hard at his game.”
After Duggan stole second base, Webb came through with an RBI single up the middle to give Reading a 5-0 lead.
Meanwhile Shin had yet to give up a hit through five innings aided by Ensminger’s strong play at third base and an acrobatic catch of a fair pop around the plate by catcher Nick Marshall.
The Marauders finally broke through with their only hit with a clean line drive single to right center by Matt Rowan to start the sixth inning.
In the seventh they broke Shin’s bid for a shutout pushing across an unearned run after an error and a couple of infield outs.
It was a rare Reading sweep of a Belmont program that has given the Rockets fits over the years.
“They (Belmont) always have had a great program but our guys are starting to put it together with strong pitching and defense and that is a great recipe for success,” said Blanchard.
This may be a one-year reprieve, however, as Belmont only had four seniors in its starting 10 as opposed to Reading’s eight seniors.
And in the first game of the series the Belmont sophomore lefty Nate Hartley only gave up one run and four hits through six innings and looks to be the next Belmont ace in a history of strong pitchers the program has developed.
Reading starts an important two game series at home on Tuesday against Arlington with both teams two games clear of Lexington and Woburn at 5-1.
