WOBURN — The Daily Times Chronicle has run many “all-decade” teams during this period of no sports caused by the pandemic.
Coaches have taken different approaches when it has come to having an All-Decade (2010-19) team selected, thus proving there is no exact blue print in its nature.
Some have turned it over to us, the DTC press, to make the selections, some have chosen just a first team, and some a second and third team.
Woburn High boys’ basketball coach Tom Sullivan has found another: the “All-Decade roster.”
Instead of separating groups of five, Sullivan has set aside captains, a starter, rotation players, and three bench players (honorable mention) in case the game turns into a blowout.
The captains for the Tanners’ All-Decade team include Mickel Simpson (2011), Brandon Moscat (2016), and team inspiration Ricky Aponte (2011).
Simpson was a 1000-point career scorer while Moscat was a four-year point guard and directed the offense while being a shut down defender.
Aponte, who was unable to compete in high school because of a medical condition, was sort of a player-coach throughout his four years with the Tanners, before graduating in 2011.
The other automatic starter is guard Mat Catizone, another 1000-point career scorer and a two-time All-League player, who was a huge influence on Woburn’s success before graduating in 2016, the same year as Moscat.
The most plentiful part of the team is the rotation players, all of whom were good established players during their careers but Sullivan wanted no part in separating them into units.
It begins with Matt Juko, a versatile forward who was the most consistent contributor on the most successful Tanners’ tournament team, helping them to the MIAA Div. 2 North final in 2018.
Also in that group was one-year wonder, guard Isaiah Cashwell-Doe, who transferred to Woburn from Bishop Fenwick for his senior year. Ryan Ludwig (2019) was a junior point guard on that team, and his late basket helped Woburn upset Belmont in the semifinals.
Joining Simpson from the early Woburn teams of the decade, the second of which won two games before it lost in the Div. 2 North semifinals to eventual state champion, New Mission, were All-Star guard Randy Parker (2010) and a pair of outstanding forwards Billy Claflin (2011) and Nick Lund (2010).
Parker, a holdover from the North Sectional champs in 2009, is now part of Sullivan’s assistant coaching staff, in charge of the junior varsity.
Also in the rotation is Andrew Murphy (2014) had a big senior year and was another skilled Woburn player who could knock down the 3-pointer.
Wing Matt Littleton (2012) elevated his game senior year and made 70 threes that season while forward Chris Claflin (2013) was a Liberty Division MVP during an ML title season.
Making the team coming off the bench include guard Tyler Bennett (2013), another player who could shoot it from deep, center Eric Martin, a real glue player on the 2015-16 team while Austin Stachowski could defend and knock down the open shot for the 2018 team.
The Tanners saw their 14-year tourney streak end in 2017, and they missed it again in 2019. But Woburn got back going in a positive direction with a tournament appearance in 2020.
Captains: F-Mickel Simpson (2011); G-Brandon Moscat (2016); G-Ricky Aponte (2011)
Starter: G-Mat Catizone (2016)
Rotation: F-Matt Juko (2018); F-Bill Claflin (2011): F-Chris Claflin (2013); F-Andrew Murphy (2014); C-Nick Lund (2010); G/F-Matt Littleton (2012); G-Randy Parker (2010); G-Isaiah Cashwell-Doe (2018); G-Ryan Ludwig (2019).
Bench: G-Tyler Bennett (2013); C-Eric Martin (2016); F/G-Austin Stachowski (2018).
