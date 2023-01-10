READING — In what is always a tough battle, the Reading High boys hockey team played Woburn on Saturday night in front of a full crowd at Burbank Arena.
The Rockets beat the Tanners, 3-1, to remain a perfect 6-0-0 on the season.
Reading’s first line of senior captains Evan Pennucci and Robbie Granara and junior Cam Fahey continued to impress as they accounted for all three goals. Goalie Chris Hanifan was also solid again in net with 21 saves.
“It was a typical Reading and Woburn game,” said Reading coach Mark Doherty. “We always know it is going to be a battle and we are always happy to come out with a victory, so we will take it. We need to exhibit a little more discipline, but overall it was a good effort.”
Woburn put up a great effort against the undefeated Rockets including a strong performance by senior goalie Jeremy Barreto and coach Jim Duran is proud of how his team competed despite the outcome.
“Overall I thought we played great,” said Duran. “It was a great effort. We had some guys banged up and they played with a lot of heart tonight. Reading is a good team.
Last week we knew we had Arlington and Reading and wanted to see where we stood and if we could play with them. Despite the outcomes, we are very satisfied with the efforts in both.”
The loss proved to be Woburn’s third in a row after a 4-0 start the Tanners are now 4-3 (3-2 ML).
The game started fast and furious with Woburn drawing a penalty in the first 51 seconds. Reading took full advantage of this power-play opportunity as Fahey was able to get the Rockets on the board.
Granara sent a pass to Fahey, who came around the back side of the net and snuck one right by Barreto, to give Reading a 1-0 lead.
Mid-way through the first period it started to get a bit physical between the two teams which caused a good number of penalties and a pair of ejections.
Woburn had its first power play late in the first, but a few key saves by Hanifan kept the Tanners off the board.
In the last minute of play in the first, Woburn was given a major penalty giving Reading a huge advantage for five minutes.
Though they had some shots, the Tanners did a great job killing it off keeping themselves in the game.
Minutes later after a scramble broke out in front of the net, Granara buried one home with assists to Pennucci and Fahey to put the Rockets up 2-0.
Later in the second period, the Tanners got on the board after a flurry of shots as senior Jackson Powers scored on a rebound for his third goal of the season.
Derek Santullo fired a shot towards the net where Jack Parece took a shot that was saved by Hanifan. The puck got loose and Powers was right there to fire it top-shelf to cut into Reading’s lead.
Early in the third period Reading had another big chance to open up its lead when the Tanners got back-to-back penalties, but once again was held scoreless.
Pennucci hit the post on one of the attempts and senior Jack Donnelly also came up with a good shot but was stoned by Barreto.
Later in the period, after some good pressure put on by the Tanners it was Reading that came through with a key insurance goal.
Pennucci beat the defense going in on a breakaway and slipped a backhander past Barreto for his seventh goal of the season to put the Rockets up 3-1 with less than five minutes remaining.
“Evan (Pennucci) is just a very good all-around player,” said Doherty. “He skates well, he has good hands and was the right player to have and create the breakaway right there.”
“We need to keep working and getting better,” said Duran. “We are young and hopefully we can maybe get them next time.”
Reading has a big test coming up at Belmont (6-1-1) Wednesday at 5 p.m. Woburn is off until Saturday when it faces Winchester (2-3-1).
