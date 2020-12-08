LIBERTY DIVISION
Anthony Picano, Reading (co-MVP)
Tommy Sumner, Reading
Ryan Goodwin, Reading
Trevor Lopez, Winchester (co-MVP)
Phil Sughrue, Winchester
Owen Egan, Winchester
Christine Mandile, Winchester
Danny McGahan, Woburn
FREEDOM DIVISION
Sean Malone, Burlington
Nick Pellegrino, Burlington
Colin Browne, Burlington
(List selected by the Middlesex League coaches.)
