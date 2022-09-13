MELROSE — It was a good night to be named Doherty, or Dougherty, or Murphy, or to be anyone wearing a white jersey on Friday at Fred Green Memorial Field.
In the season opener, the Reading High football team withstood a few challenges from Melrose to prevail, 35-13.
“Anytime you can win the opening game, it’s a good thing,” said Reading coach John Fiore. “We’ll just look at the film and I’m sure we can learn from it.”
After the Rockets forced Melrose to turn the ball over on downs inside the 25 on their first two possessions, Reading scored 29 straight points between the start of the second quarter and the opening series of the third.
Jesse Doherty (6 catches, 99 yards) caught the first of two touchdown passes from James Murphy (16-for-23, 272 yards). James Dougherty scored the next two touchdowns on two-yard runs to give Reading a 29-0 lead with 10:14 left in the third quarter.
Dougherty also prevented a Melrose touchdown on the game’s opening drive. On fourth and 6 from the Reading 10, five plays after a holding call wiped out a 24-yard scoring run by Raiders’ quarterback Josh Madden, Madden aimed for Cameron Lippie, a 6-foot, 6-inch receiver near the left sideline in the end zone. The 5-8 Doughtery went up and knocked the ball down, allowing the Rockets to take over on downs.
Melrose made it to Reading’s 21 after forcing the Rockets to go three-and-out on their first series. After the Rockets took over, they advanced down the field on nine plays, with Doherty catching a five-yard pass from Murphy in the middle of the end zone with 8:34 left in the half. Jake Palm’s first of three successful kicks made it 7-0.
On the preceding play, Murphy rolled out to the right and got off a pass just before the line of scrimmage, with Ryan Strout (6 catches, 101 yards) making the catch for a 21-yard completion and a first and goal. Earlier in the series, Murphy completed a 26-yard pass to Doherty, moving the ball to the Reading 47.
Doherty caught his second touchdown pass on a seven-yard scoring play with 3:17 remaining in the half. On the conversion, Reading lined up to kick and sophomore Jack Murphy (James’ brother) scored on a fake, running into the left side of the end zone to make it 15-0.
“All their receivers did really well,” said Melrose coach Tim Morris. “Murphy also did well. We knew their passing game and the run-pass options would be tough to defend, then they had a good running game.”
Dougherty gave the Rockets a 22-0 lead at the half on a two-yard plunge up the middle with 30 seconds left in the half.
Murphy threw passes of 24 and 31 yards to Strout and Doherty on the first two plays from scrimmage in the second half. He put the ball on the Melrose two after gaining 11 yards on a keeper around the left end. Dougherty finished the drive with a two-yard plunge up the middle. Palm’s kick made it 29-0.
Melrose got on the board with 3:36 left in the third quarter on a 23-yard pass from Madden to Oto Albanese at the end of a 13-play drive that began at the Raiders’ 31.
Reading drove to the Melrose five on the next series, but a bad snap on third and goal, put the ball back on the 30. After Murphy’s fourth-down pass to Strout was incomplete, Melrose took over.
Almost two minutes into the fourth quarter and four plays after Nicolas Chiulli broke loose for a 39-yard run to the Reading 11, Madden scored from the one. After the snap ended up on the ground, the right side of the Raiders’ line gave him time to scoop it up and run around the end over the goal line.
“We were cramping up a little,” Fiore said. “We substituted a lot of kids. We had kids who were playing in their first varsity game and you knew Melrose was going to make some plays.”
On the conversion attempt, Rob Savio stopped Chiulli’s rush, leaving the score at 29-13.
Melrose recovered the onside kick at the Reading 47 and drove to the Reading 13. Stephen Fogarty attempted an option pass into the right side of the end zone, which Reading’s Aidan Bekkenhuis intercepted.
With 4:30 remaining, Reading put the game out of reach when Max Leone scored from the 12.
On Melrose’s final possession, Reading’s Sean Crowley recovered a fumble at the Raiders’ 34. Reading drove to the Melrose six before running out the clock.
