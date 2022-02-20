READING — The Reading High boys basketball team wanted a different game than the one it played in its first meeting against Lexington and the Rockets got a different game.
While Reading didn’t score quite as many points as it did when it played the Minutemen on Dec. 22, it held Lexington to less than half of what it scored in that game and ended up prevailing, 46-43 on Wednesday at Hawkes Field House.
“It was a grind,” said Reading coach Paul Morrissey, whose team lost to Lexington, 90-75 on Dec. 22. “They’re a great team. When you come into our place it’s a weird place to shoot. We knew we had to slow the game down.”
Lexington had won 15 straight since its season-opening loss to Arlington and is now 15-2. The Minutemen clinched the Middlesex League Liberty Division title last week and also scored 118 points in a victory over Belmont last Friday.
“It started with our defense,” said Reading junior point guard Tim Mulvey. “We played with a lot of toughness and on offense we had to execute and not turn the ball over. We needed to slow down the pace of play a bit.”
Reading is now 10-8 and has won five straight games. Its last loss was on Jan. 28, 57-56, on a last-second banked-in 3-pointer against Woburn.
“After we lost to Woburn, our coaches gave us two options,” Mulvey said. “We could bond together and win or we could mail it in. We were determined to bond together and take the high road.”
Said Morrissey, “One of the things was health. We have everyone back together now. Guys are getting more comfortable in their roles. Eric Pettorossi had three 3-pointers in the first half. Early in the season he wasn’t shooting as well, but now he’s more comfortable and everyone is more comfortable.
Pettorossi was one of three players to score nine points for the Rockets, joining Jesse Doherty and Luke Benson. Mulvey led the way with 11.
At the end of three quarters, the score was tied at 32. Mulvey, who scored all of his points in the second half, tied the score with a layup just before the quarter ended.
After Mulvey began the fourth quarter with his third 3-pointer, Lexington responded with eight straight points to go up 40-37 with 4:45 left in the fourth. John Mathurin (10 points) hit 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions and Jack Murray made a shot from under the basket.
Lexington still led 40-37 until Luke Benson, who got the start last night, bounced in a 3-pointer from the corner that hit off the front rim and fell in with 2:35 left to tie it.
Doherty then drove to the hoop and finished to put Reading up, 42-40, with 1:49 to play.
With 1:21 left, Lexington regained the lead (43-42) when Jake Strollo hit a 3-pointer, but that was the last time the Minutemen scored.
Aidan Bekkenhuis went to the line after Mathurin fouled out with 1:14 left. Bekkenhuis made both ends of the one-and-one to put Reading up 44-43.
Lexington then turned the ball over. The Minutemen got Doherty to miss a contested three with the shot clock winding down, but Benson grabbed the offensive rebound and was fouled with 23.8 left.
Benson also sank both ends of a pressure one-and-one to put Reading up 46-43.
In the final 10 seconds the Minutemen had the ball and a chance to hit a game-tying 3-pointer, but none of their shots hit the rim before time expired.
A big key to Reading’s win was the defense it played on Lexington star CJ Cox who it double-teammed when he got the ball, forcing him to drive into traffic. The Rockets made the other players try to beat them and no Minuteman was really able to step up consistently.
Cox scored 10 for Lexington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.